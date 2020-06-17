Shared Value Leadership Summit: Leaders renew call for shared value amid COVID-19 pandemic

Download logoThe Ministry of Health confirms eight (8) new COVID-19 cases from 2,526 samples tested on 16"' June, 2020. Four (4) new cases were among 1,810 samples tested from Points of Entry while the other four (4) new cases were among 677 samples of alerts and contacts. All 39 samples of health workers tested negative for COVID-19. All confirmed cases are Ugandans. The total confirmed COVID-19 cases In Uganda is now 732. A total of sixteen (16) foreign truck drivers (11 Kenyans, 3 Tan