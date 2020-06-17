Shared Value Leadership Summit: Leaders renew call for shared value amid COVID-19 pandemic

The COVID-19 pandemic continues to disrupt lives while demonstrating the need for the private sector to embrace shared value as called for by participants in the fourth Africa Shared Value Leadership Virtual Summit. CNBC Africa brings you highlights of the summit….
APO
Coronavirus – South Africa: 2810 new cases of COVID-19 in South Africa
COVID-19 Update: A total of 23580 COVID-19 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours. There are 2810 new cases of COVID-19. Regrettably, we report 57 more COVID-19 related deaths; 44 from the WC, 9 from the EC and 4 from KZN. We send our deepest condolences. Distributed by APO Group on behalf of National Institute for Communicable Diseases, South Africa (NICD).Media filesDownload logo
APO
Coronavirus – Africa: COVID-19 WHO Africa Update 17 June 2020
Over 256,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases on the African continent - with more than 117,800 recoveries & 6,800 deaths. View country figures & more with the WHO African Region COVID-19 Dashboard: https://arcg.is/XvuSX. Distributed by APO Group on behalf of WHO Regional Office for Africa.Media filesDownload logo
APO
Coronavirus – Uganda: Update on the COVID-19 Outbreak in Uganda (17 June 2020)
Download logoThe Ministry of Health confirms eight (8) new COVID-19 cases from 2,526 samples tested on 16"' June, 2020. Four (4) new cases were among 1,810 samples tested from Points of Entry while the other four (4) new cases were among 677 samples of alerts and contacts. All 39 samples of health workers tested negative for COVID-19. All confirmed cases are Ugandans. The total confirmed COVID-19 cases In Uganda is now 732. A total of sixteen (16) foreign truck drivers (11 Kenyans, 3 Tan
CEO Interviews
Aspen CEO on the availability of breakthrough coronavirus drug in South Africa
A long standing drug called Dexamthasone - a cheap anti -inflammatory steroid - can save lives. Oxford University researchers say the drug could have saved 5,000 lives in Britain alone. It turns out that South Africa has had the drug all along. A version of it called Decasone is made by Aspen. It is a schedule four prescription drug that is injected to ease inflammation for ailments like arthritis. Aspen CEO, Stephen Saad spoke to CNBC Africa for more.
Videos
Nigeria’s headline inflation rises by 6 bps to 12.40% in May
Nigeria’s Debt Management Office is set to offer 150 billion naira in its monthly bond auction today, while 14.6 billion Naira will be on offer at the treasury bills Primary Market Auction. Nigeria's headline inflation continued its upward trend rising by 6 basis points to 12.40 per cent in the month of May. Ajoke Adepoju, Forex Trader at Access Bank joins CNBC Africa for more....
CEO Interviews
Alphacrux CEO: How COVID-19 is impacting real estate agency business in Lagos
As the Covid-19 pandemic continues to affect every aspect of life, real estate company Alphacrux carried out a survey to determine the impact of the pandemic on the residential real estate market in Lagos. Alphacrux CEO, Tobi Adama joins CNBC Africa more.
Videos
COVID-19: How will the retail sector survive the new normal?
One of the biggest sectors in most industrialised economies is the retail industry, and it is also one of the hardest hit industries during Covid-19 due to lock-down restrictions and a decrease in consumer buying power. Joining CNBC Africa to unpack the future of the retail industry in both South Africa and the U.K is Howard Saunders, Retail Futurist and Consultant at 22and5.
CEO Interviews
McDonald’s SA CEO on how business is going under COVID-19 lock-down
South African food takeaway services opened to full capacity in level 3 lock-down, with the exception of no customers inside the premises. Greg Solomon, CEO of McDonald's South Africa joins CNBC Africa for more on the reopening of the business and its outlook of the fast food industry amid COVID-19.
Partner Content
Brandcom
Is Market Volatility Here For The Foreseeable Future?
Content provided by CompareForexBrokers Prior to understanding why market volatility might be here to stay for the foreseeable future,...
Brandcom
DURBAN TOURISM LAUNCHES “VIRTUAL DURBAN EXCURSIONS”
FROM THE MAYOR’S DESK Halfway through the month of May, we had fruitful engagements...
Videos
SSA sees decline in remittances as COVID-19 bites
The World Bank estimates that the economic crisis brought about by the Covid-19 pandemic and resulting lock-downs across the world could lead to a 19.7 per cent drop in remittances. Michael Kent, Founder and CEO of Azimo joins CNBC Africa for more.
Videos
Shared Value Leadership Summit: Leaders renew call for shared value amid COVID-19 pandemic
CEO Interviews
Aspen CEO on the availability of breakthrough coronavirus drug in South Africa
Videos
NCDC on Dexamethasone use & the need to ramp up COVID-19 testing
The total confirmed Covid-19 cases in Nigeria hit 17,148, as 490 new cases were announced late on Tuesday. Meanwhile, the World Health Organisation says it welcomes preliminary results from clinical trials in the United Kingdom which show that a corticosteroid; Dexamethasone can be lifesaving for critically ill Covid-19 patients. Director-General of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, Chikwe Ihekweazu joins CNBC Africa more....
