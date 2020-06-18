In conversation with Africa UN Global Compact CEO Sanda Ojiambo

17 June 2020 is a very important day for both Africa and the United Nations. It saw the first day at work for the first African head of the United Nations Global Compact. Her name is Sanda Ojiambo of Kenya and from today she will run the UN agency that was conceived 20 years ago in the third year of the reign of the late former secretary general Kofi Annan. The United Nations Global Compact focuses on private business around the world and this celebrates its 20th birthday. Sanda Ojiambo – a former Safaricom executive is on the line to give us an insight on her plans for global private business….