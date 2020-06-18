Kenya set to review her intellectual property laws

Through the Intellectual Property Bill 2020, Kenya is set to review her intellectual property laws. The first major proposed change is to harmonise all the pieces of legislation into one known as the Intellectual Property Act. To better understand how this move is set to spur innovation, Elizabeth Lenjo, IP and Entertainment Law Expert joins CNBC Africa for more.
Here’s how digital coupons impact e-commerce businesses
Mzawadi unveiled a new incentive program with fully automated CashBack and Manufacturer's coupons platform to help businesses track their clients across the globe.
Unpacking Uganda’s 3rd National Development Plan
In Uganda, the 3rd National Development Plan was tabled before Parliament in January 2020 by the Minister of State for Planning, a move that was supposed to inform the processing and approval of the budgets for the next five years starting with 2020/2021 financial year. Analyst, Charles Bwogi joins CNBC Africa for more.
UNCTAD: Global FDI to fall below $1trn first time since 2005
Global Foreign Direct Investment flows will decline by up to 40 per cent in 2020, from their 2019 value of $1.54 trillion, meaning that for the first time since 2005 global FDI will fall below 1 trillion dollars. This is contained in a recent report by the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development. The report also projects a further 5 to 10 per cent decrease in global FDI in 2021. Niyi Falade, CEO of Crusader Sterling Pensions joins CNBC Africa for more.
Repositioning Nigeria for investment amid COVID-19
With a 25 per cent to 40 per cent forecast decline in foreign direct investment to Africa, different countries in the region will be looking to reposition themselves to take full advantage of the low FDI flows as a source of revenue that has been hit by the COVID-19 pandemic. Meanwhile, Ministers from the ECOWAS region are calling for a coordinated plan to re-open cross border trading. Sam Chidoka, Managing Director and CEO of Kairos Capital joins CNBC Africa for more.
OPINION-COVID-19: Why African business must win the battle for jobs on the corporate front.
All stakeholders have to be fully mobilised to tackle this unprecedented challenge. It's not about helping the continent – a bygone notion – it is about investing and continuing to finance the changes that have been successfully undertaken since the early 2000s.
Through the Intellectual Property Bill 2020, Kenya is set to review her intellectual property laws. The first major proposed change is to harmonise all the pieces of legislation into one known as the Intellectual Property Act. To better understand how this move is set to spur innovation, Elizabeth Lenjo, IP and Entertainment Law Expert joins CNBC Africa for more.
Is Market Volatility Here For The Foreseeable Future?
Content provided by CompareForexBrokers Prior to understanding why market volatility might be here to stay for the foreseeable future,...
DURBAN TOURISM LAUNCHES “VIRTUAL DURBAN EXCURSIONS”
FROM THE MAYOR’S DESK Halfway through the month of May, we had fruitful engagements...
OPINION: If Rhodes must fall, should he also be dug up?
Chiefs from the land that Rhodes had taken in life respected him in death by saying “Bayethe”- the royal salute – yet, it is sobering to remember that the funeral was segregated – like everywhere else in colonial Africa at the time.
COVID-19: Does SA have the political will to fix deepening unemployment crisis?
Lock-down restrictions in South Africa is being eased, so among other things we can go for dinner, go gambling and play contact less sports. It’s to try and get half a million workers back to work and President Ramaphosa said last night announced he was going to look to open up other sectors of the economy. What does all of this mean especially if no one has money right now? Tendani Mantshimuli, Channel Support, Liberty joins CNBC Africa for more.
Sasol to give update on Lake Charles partner in 6-8 weeks
Petroleum giant Sasol plans to cut jobs and end the West African oil operations. This comes as Sasol has reviewed its business struggle with high debt levels and falling oil prices. Fleetwood Grobler, President and CEO for Sasol joins CNBC Africa for more.
R200bn COVID-19 loan scheme: Is it too late to save SA businesses?
In the fight for survival, businesses applied for the Covid-19 credit guarantee scheme during the lock-down period. R2-3 billion has already been disbursed and a further R7 billion in total – it’s still a drop in the ocean, but is this moving fast enough. Stuart Theobold, Chairman of Intellidex joins CNBC Africa for more.
