NSE All-Share Index down over 6% year-to-date

With a 25 per cent to 40 per cent forecast decline in foreign direct investment to Africa, different countries in the region will be looking to reposition themselves to take full advantage of the low FDI flows as a source of revenue that has been hit by the COVID-19 pandemic. Meanwhile, Ministers from the ECOWAS region are calling for a coordinated plan to re-open cross border trading. Sam Chidoka, Managing Director and CEO of Kairos Capital joins CNBC Africa for more.