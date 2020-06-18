NSE All-Share Index down over 6% year-to-date

It’s been a mixed trading week at the Nigerian Stock Exchange as the All-Share Index closed in the red on Monday and Tuesday but on Wednesday the bulls held sway. For a look at how the Lagos bourse performed today, Gbolahan Aina, Head of Investment Management at Cordros Asset Management joins CNBC Africa for more….
Related Content
APO
Coronavirus – South Africa: 4083 new cases of COVID-19 in South Africa
COVID-19 Update: A total of 28202 COVID-19 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours. There are 4083 new cases of COVID-19. Regrettably, we report 49 more COVID-19 related deaths; 43 from the WC and 6 from the EC. We send our deepest condolences.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of National Institute for Communicable Diseases, South Africa (NICD).Media filesDownload logo
APO
Coronavirus – African Union Member States (54) reporting COVID-19 cases (267,519) deaths (7,197), and recoveries (122,661)
Download logoAfrican Union Member States (54) reporting COVID-19 cases (267,519) deaths (7,197), and recoveries (122,661) by region: Central (25,863 cases; 566 deaths; 9,723 recoveries): Burundi (104; 1; 75), Cameroon (10,140; 277; 5,601), Central African Republic (2,564; 18; 402), Chad (854; 74; 721), Congo (883; 27; 391), DRC (5,100; 115; 640), Equatorial Guinea (1,306; 12; 200), Gabon (4,229; 30; 1,505), Sao Tome & Principe (683; 12; 188). Eastern (28,811; 867; 11,243): Comoros (197; 3;
APO
Coronavirus – Malawi: COVID-19 Daily Information Update (17th June 2020)
New cases: 8 Total confirmed cases: 572 Total active cases: 493 Total recovered: 73 Total number of tests conducted: 8904 Total deaths: 6Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health and Population, Republic of Malawi.Media filesDownload logo
Videos
UNCTAD: Global FDI to fall below $1trn first time since 2005
Global Foreign Direct Investment flows will decline by up to 40 per cent in 2020, from their 2019 value of $1.54 trillion, meaning that for the first time since 2005 global FDI will fall below 1 trillion dollars. This is contained in a recent report by the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development. The report also projects a further 5 to 10 per cent decrease in global FDI in 2021. Niyi Falade, CEO of Crusader Sterling Pensions joins CNBC Africa for more.
Subscribe to our newsletter
Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox
More from CNBC Africa
Videos
UNCTAD: Global FDI to fall below $1trn first time since 2005
Global Foreign Direct Investment flows will decline by up to 40 per cent in 2020, from their 2019 value of $1.54 trillion, meaning that for the first time since 2005 global FDI will fall below 1 trillion dollars. This is contained in a recent report by the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development. The report also projects a further 5 to 10 per cent decrease in global FDI in 2021. Niyi Falade, CEO of Crusader Sterling Pensions joins CNBC Africa for more.
Videos
Repositioning Nigeria for investment amid COVID-19
With a 25 per cent to 40 per cent forecast decline in foreign direct investment to Africa, different countries in the region will be looking to reposition themselves to take full advantage of the low FDI flows as a source of revenue that has been hit by the COVID-19 pandemic. Meanwhile, Ministers from the ECOWAS region are calling for a coordinated plan to re-open cross border trading. Sam Chidoka, Managing Director and CEO of Kairos Capital joins CNBC Africa for more.
Videos
Eaton SA on the case for alternative energy production in South Africa
Following the National Energy Regulator of South Africa’s energy price hike approval, Seydou Kane from power management company Eaton suggests that this move is further motivation for the use of alternative energy production in South Africa. Seydou Kane, Managing Director at Eaton SA joins CNBC Africa for more.
Videos
Gauging consumer sentiment under COVID-19 lock-down
According to the Consumer Pulse research, in level 4 lock-down 86 per cent of respondents said they were extremely concerned about unemployment compared to 80 per cent in the survey during the Level 5 lock-down. The survey also looked at consumer behaviour during level 4 lock-down and joining CNBC Africa to unpack the trends of the report is Rachel Thompson an Insights Director at GFK South Africa.
Partner Content
Brandcom
Is Market Volatility Here For The Foreseeable Future?
Content provided by CompareForexBrokers Prior to understanding why market volatility might be here to stay for the foreseeable future,...
Brandcom
DURBAN TOURISM LAUNCHES “VIRTUAL DURBAN EXCURSIONS”
FROM THE MAYOR’S DESK Halfway through the month of May, we had fruitful engagements...
Trending Now
Opinion
OPINION-COVID-19: Why African business must win the battle for jobs on the corporate front.
All stakeholders have to be fully mobilised to tackle this unprecedented challenge. It's not about helping the continent – a bygone notion – it is about investing and continuing to finance the changes that have been successfully undertaken since the early 2000s.
Videos
NSE All-Share Index down over 6% year-to-date
It's been a mixed trading week at the Nigerian Stock Exchange as the All-Share Index closed in the red on Monday and Tuesday but on Wednesday the bulls held sway. For a look at how the Lagos bourse performed today, Gbolahan Aina, Head of Investment Management at Cordros Asset Management joins CNBC Africa for more....
Videos
How to manage your insurance policy amid COVID-19 pandemic
In these difficult days of COVID-19 insurance is a big issue and a big concern. What is the best way to tackle it? Jurie Strydom, CEO of Sanlam Personal Finance joins CNBC Africa’s Chris Bishop for more....
Videos
Ghana GDP growth slows to 4.9% in Q1’20
Ghana recorded slower growth in the first quarter of 2020 to 4.9 per cent year-on-year versus 6.7 per cent in the same period last year. According to official data, this was partly driven by a sharp fall in construction as the country fought to contain the coronavirus. Samuel Kofi Ampah, Head of Research at Groupe Nduom joins CNBC Africa for more on Ghana’s economic performance....
- Advertisement -