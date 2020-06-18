Repositioning Nigeria for investment amid COVID-19

With a 25 per cent to 40 per cent forecast decline in foreign direct investment to Africa, different countries in the region will be looking to reposition themselves to take full advantage of the low FDI flows as a source of revenue that has been hit by the COVID-19 pandemic. Meanwhile, Ministers from the ECOWAS region are calling for a coordinated plan to re-open cross border trading. Sam Chidoka, Managing Director and CEO of Kairos Capital joins CNBC Africa for more.
Related Content
article
COVID-19: Why Cyril Ramaphosa has eased lockdown so the nation can gamble play and eat together.
We have succeeded in slowing the rate of the spread of the virus,"says President Ramaphosa. "But the pandemic will remain with us for many more months: it is not a sprint, it is a marathon."
Videos
UN Global Compact’s CEO Sanda Ojiambo on how business can help economies recover from COVID-19 crisis
Today is a very important day for both Africa and the United Nations. It saw the first day at work for the first African head of the United Nations Global Compact. Her name is Sanda Ojiambo of Kenya and from today she will run the UN agency that was conceived 20 years ago in the third year of the reign of the late former secretary general Kofi Annan. The United Nations Global Compact focuses on private business around the world and this celebrates its 20th birthday.
Videos
COVID-19: RSE CEO on reopening the 15 year Rwanda govt. bond
The government of Rwanda is reopening a 15 year government bond as it seeks to recover from the economic shocks of the COVID-19 pandemic. Rwanda Stock Exchange CEO, Celestin Rwabukumba joins CNBC Africa for more.
Videos
How Rwanda’s mining sector plans to dig itself out of the COVID-19 crisis
On the 9th of June, the Rwanda Mines, Petroleum and Gas Board unveiled a set of strategies aimed at supporting mining companies to resume full operations and help the sector recover from the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic. Francis Gatare, CEO of the Rwanda Mines, Petroleum and Gas Board joins CNBC Africa for more.
Subscribe to our newsletter
Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox
More from CNBC Africa
Videos
A tax, economic review of Kenya’s 2020/21 budget
The budget statement for the fiscal year 2020/21 was made at a time when the country is facing extreme economic challenges due to the current global pandemic and the need to balance between generation of revenue and stimulating the economy to safeguard businesses for a smooth path towards economic recovery is necessary. In a bid to increase the tax revenues, the Kenyan government announced some tax related changes. Rodney Omukhulu, Assistant Investment Analyst, Cytonn joins CNBC Africa for more....
Videos
VBS Bank Heist: Hawks, NPA make first arrests
This morning seven people were expected to appear in the Palm Ridge magistrates court in Kathlehong Johannesburg for their alleged involvement in stealing billions of rand from small time savers withe VBS Mutual Bank. It is highly likely that the investigation will widen - say insiders. CNBC Africa’s Chris Bishop filed this report.
Videos
In conversation with Africa UN Global Compact CEO Sanda Ojiambo
17 June 2020 is a very important day for both Africa and the United Nations. It saw the first day at work for the first African head of the United Nations Global Compact. Her name is Sanda Ojiambo of Kenya and from today she will run the UN agency that was conceived 20 years ago in the third year of the reign of the late former secretary general Kofi Annan. The United Nations Global Compact focuses on private business around the world and this celebrates its 20th birthday. Sanda Ojiambo - a former Safaricom executive is on the line to give us an insight on her plans for global private business....
International News
The future of urban mobility after the pandemic | CNBC Reports
CNBC -
As London and major cities around the world attempt to reopen their economies, the pandemic has changed some things forever. CNBC's Tom Chitty reports on how social distancing rules may mean we’re about to see a transformation in the way we travel. ----- Subscribe to us on YouTube: http://cnb.cx/2wuoARM Subscribe to CNBC International TV on YouTube: https://cnb.cx/2NGytpz Like our Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/cnbcinternational Follow us on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/cnbcinternational/ Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/CNBCi...
Partner Content
Brandcom
Is Market Volatility Here For The Foreseeable Future?
Content provided by CompareForexBrokers Prior to understanding why market volatility might be here to stay for the foreseeable future,...
Brandcom
DURBAN TOURISM LAUNCHES “VIRTUAL DURBAN EXCURSIONS”
FROM THE MAYOR’S DESK Halfway through the month of May, we had fruitful engagements...
Trending Now
Videos
UNCTAD: Global FDI to fall below $1trn first time since 2005
Global Foreign Direct Investment flows will decline by up to 40 per cent in 2020, from their 2019 value of $1.54 trillion, meaning that for the first time since 2005 global FDI will fall below 1 trillion dollars. This is contained in a recent report by the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development. The report also projects a further 5 to 10 per cent decrease in global FDI in 2021. Niyi Falade, CEO of Crusader Sterling Pensions joins CNBC Africa for more.
Videos
Repositioning Nigeria for investment amid COVID-19
With a 25 per cent to 40 per cent forecast decline in foreign direct investment to Africa, different countries in the region will be looking to reposition themselves to take full advantage of the low FDI flows as a source of revenue that has been hit by the COVID-19 pandemic. Meanwhile, Ministers from the ECOWAS region are calling for a coordinated plan to re-open cross border trading. Sam Chidoka, Managing Director and CEO of Kairos Capital joins CNBC Africa for more.
Videos
Eaton SA on the case for alternative energy production in South Africa
Following the National Energy Regulator of South Africa’s energy price hike approval, Seydou Kane from power management company Eaton suggests that this move is further motivation for the use of alternative energy production in South Africa. Seydou Kane, Managing Director at Eaton SA joins CNBC Africa for more.
Videos
Gauging consumer sentiment under COVID-19 lock-down
According to the Consumer Pulse research, in level 4 lock-down 86 per cent of respondents said they were extremely concerned about unemployment compared to 80 per cent in the survey during the Level 5 lock-down. The survey also looked at consumer behaviour during level 4 lock-down and joining CNBC Africa to unpack the trends of the report is Rachel Thompson an Insights Director at GFK South Africa.
- Advertisement -