VBS Bank Heist: Hawks, NPA, make first arrests

This morning seven people were expected to appear in the Palm Ridge magistrates court in Kathlehong Johannesburg for their alleged involvement in stealing billions of rand from small time savers withe VBS Mutual Bank. It is highly likely that the investigation will widen – say insiders. CNBC Africa’s Chris Bishop filed this report.

