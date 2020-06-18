VBS Bank Heist: Hawks, NPA, make first arrests

This morning seven people were expected to appear in the Palm Ridge magistrates court in Kathlehong Johannesburg for their alleged involvement in stealing billions of rand from small time savers withe VBS Mutual Bank. It is highly likely that the investigation will widen – say insiders. CNBC Africa’s Chris Bishop filed this report.
SSA sees decline in remittances as COVID-19 bites
The World Bank estimates that the economic crisis brought about by the Covid-19 pandemic and resulting lock-downs across the world could lead to a 19.7 per cent drop in remittances. Michael Kent, Founder and CEO of Azimo joins CNBC Africa for more.
Aspen CEO on the availability of breakthrough coronavirus drug in South Africa
A long standing drug called Dexamthasone - a cheap anti -inflammatory steroid - can save lives. Oxford University researchers say the drug could have saved 5,000 lives in Britain alone. It turns out that South Africa has had the drug all along. A version of it called Decasone is made by Aspen. It is a schedule four prescription drug that is injected to ease inflammation for ailments like arthritis. Aspen CEO, Stephen Saad spoke to CNBC Africa for more.
Alphacrux CEO: How COVID-19 is impacting real estate agency business in Lagos
As the Covid-19 pandemic continues to affect every aspect of life, real estate company Alphacrux carried out a survey to determine the impact of the pandemic on the residential real estate market in Lagos. Alphacrux CEO, Tobi Adama joins CNBC Africa more.
COVID-19: How will the retail sector survive the new normal?
One of the biggest sectors in most industrialised economies is the retail industry, and it is also one of the hardest hit industries during Covid-19 due to lock-down restrictions and a decrease in consumer buying power. Joining CNBC Africa to unpack the future of the retail industry in both South Africa and the U.K is Howard Saunders, Retail Futurist and Consultant at 22and5.
What’s Next For The U.S. Economy: Mohamed El-Erian
CNBC -
Mohamed El-Erian, chief economic advisor at Allianz, says the stock market is in a "win-win" mindset as the Federal Reserve provides continued stimulus. He warns of distorted "zombie markets" and explains how some sectors will ben
Nigeria market watch: Investors eye bond auction & PMA for opportunities
It has been a busy day at the Fixed Income and FX markets in Nigeria today, as investors look to the monthly bond auction and Treasury Bills Primary Market Auction for opportunities. Bankole Odusanya, Head of Fixed Income Trading at UBA joins CNBC Africa for more....
UN Global Compact’s CEO Sanda Ojiambo on how business can help economies recover from COVID-19 crisis
Today is a very important day for both Africa and the United Nations. It saw the first day at work for the first African head of the United Nations Global Compact. Her name is Sanda Ojiambo of Kenya and from today she will run the UN agency that was conceived 20 years ago in the third year of the reign of the late former secretary general Kofi Annan. The United Nations Global Compact focuses on private business around the world and this celebrates its 20th birthday.
COVID-19: RSE CEO on reopening the 15 year Rwanda govt. bond
The government of Rwanda is reopening a 15 year government bond as it seeks to recover from the economic shocks of the COVID-19 pandemic. Rwanda Stock Exchange CEO, Celestin Rwabukumba joins CNBC Africa for more.
Is Market Volatility Here For The Foreseeable Future?
Content provided by CompareForexBrokers Prior to understanding why market volatility might be here to stay for the foreseeable future,...
DURBAN TOURISM LAUNCHES “VIRTUAL DURBAN EXCURSIONS”
FROM THE MAYOR’S DESK Halfway through the month of May, we had fruitful engagements...
In conversation with Africa UN Global Compact CEO Sanda Ojiambo
17 June 2020 is a very important day for both Africa and the United Nations. It saw the first day at work for the first African head of the United Nations Global Compact. Her name is Sanda Ojiambo of Kenya and from today she will run the UN agency that was conceived 20 years ago in the third year of the reign of the late former secretary general Kofi Annan. The United Nations Global Compact focuses on private business around the world and this celebrates its 20th birthday. Sanda Ojiambo - a former Safaricom executive is on the line to give us an insight on her plans for global private business....
The future of urban mobility after the pandemic | CNBC Reports
CNBC -
As London and major cities around the world attempt to reopen their economies, the pandemic has changed some things forever. CNBC's Tom Chitty reports on how social distancing rules may mean we’re about to see a transformation in the way we travel. ----- Subscribe to us on YouTube: http://cnb.cx/2wuoARM Subscribe to CNBC International TV on YouTube: https://cnb.cx/2NGytpz Like our Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/cnbcinternational Follow us on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/cnbcinternational/ Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/CNBCi...
COVID-19: Why Cyril Ramaphosa has eased lockdown so the nation can gamble play and eat together.
We have succeeded in slowing the rate of the spread of the virus,"says President Ramaphosa. "But the pandemic will remain with us for many more months: it is not a sprint, it is a marathon."
