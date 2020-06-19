COVID-19: How to address trade barriers in SSA

Are calls for the reopening of borders by trade ministers in Africa synonymous with tearing down trade barriers ahead of the postponed implementation of the African Continental Free Trade Agreement now slated for January 2021? Bismarck Rewane, CEO of Financial Derivatives joins CNBC Africa for more.
Related Content
Videos
Mastercard Foundation commits $2.3mn to support Rwandan SMEs during COVID-19
The Mastercard Foundation has committed $2.3 million for the COVID-19 Recovery and Resilience Program to support Rwandan businesses to overcome COVID-19 negative impact. This will be distributed as direct relief grants through the Inkomoko Relief Fund to 3,500 SMEs, including 1,000 entrepreneurs within refugee communities. Julienne Oyler, CEO of African Entrepreneur Collective joins CNBC Africa for more.
Videos
This is how COVID-19 is impacting Uganda’s growth outlook
Uganda’s Central Bank cut its benchmark lending rate by 100 basis points, taking it down to 7 per cent, to support the East African nation’s economy as it downgraded projected growth. According to the government, the pace of Uganda’s economic expansion is expected to decline by more than half in the financial year to June 30 to between 2.5-3.5 per cent. Oscar Emasu, Research Analyst at Crested Capital joins CNBC Africa for more.
Coronavirus
COVID-19: Does SA have the political will to fix deepening unemployment crisis?
Lock-down restrictions in South Africa is being eased, so among other things we can go for dinner, go gambling and play contact less sports. It’s to try and get half a million workers back to work and President Ramaphosa said last night announced he was going to look to open up other sectors of the economy. What does all of this mean especially if no one has money right now? Tendani Mantshimuli, Channel Support, Liberty joins CNBC Africa for more.
CEO Interviews
Sasol to give update on Lake Charles partner in 6-8 weeks
Petroleum giant Sasol plans to cut jobs and end the West African oil operations. This comes as Sasol has reviewed its business struggle with high debt levels and falling oil prices. Fleetwood Grobler, President and CEO for Sasol joins CNBC Africa for more.
Subscribe to our newsletter
Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox
More from CNBC Africa
Videos
Why this analyst is picking these JSE stocks to weather the COVID-19 storm
Stephen Meintjes, Head of Research at Momentum Securities says that his top stock picks amid the Covid-19 crisis is Naspers and Prosus, exception stocks such as Afrimat and Raubex and the Telco’s sector big players Vodacom and MTN as there was an increase in demand for online and data consumption during lockdown.
Videos
NPA confident in its case against VBS eight
The National Prosecuting Authority is confident in its evidence against the eight VBS Bank accused individuals, Yesterday seven of the eight accused pleaded not guilty to charges of fraud, money laundering and racketeering. Joining CNBC Africa for more is Sipho Ngwema, Spokesperson of the NPA.
Videos
How COVID-19 has disrupted Kenya’s budget plans
In Kenya, the ‘Big 4’ Agenda projects have been allocated Ksh128.3 billion in the 2020/21 National Budget, a massive drop from Ksh450.9 billion allocated in last year’s budget. Moreover, according to President Uhuru Kenyatta, Kenya has delayed talks on a trade deal with the United States until a pan-African trade bloc comes into force. Odhiambo Ramogi, Economic Analyst joins CNBC Africa for more.
Videos
Mastercard Foundation commits $2.3mn to support Rwandan SMEs during COVID-19
The Mastercard Foundation has committed $2.3 million for the COVID-19 Recovery and Resilience Program to support Rwandan businesses to overcome COVID-19 negative impact. This will be distributed as direct relief grants through the Inkomoko Relief Fund to 3,500 SMEs, including 1,000 entrepreneurs within refugee communities. Julienne Oyler, CEO of African Entrepreneur Collective joins CNBC Africa for more.
Partner Content
Brandcom
Is Market Volatility Here For The Foreseeable Future?
Content provided by CompareForexBrokers Prior to understanding why market volatility might be here to stay for the foreseeable future,...
Brandcom
DURBAN TOURISM LAUNCHES “VIRTUAL DURBAN EXCURSIONS”
FROM THE MAYOR’S DESK Halfway through the month of May, we had fruitful engagements...
Trending Now
Opinion
OPINION: How the death of George Floyd should make South Africa ask: where is the next Nelson Mandela?
Who is today’s Rev. Martin Luther King? Who is our Nelson Mandela, our Abraham Lincoln?....I cannot say who the leaders history remembers and writes of will be, but I can say with absolute certainty that everyone can inspire others with their forgiveness,kindness, and authentic desire to connect.
Videos
Raising Sickle Cell awareness Africa
The World Health Organization says the majority of children with the most severe form of the Sickle Cell disease in Africa die before the age of 5, usually from infection or severe blood loss. In commemoration of the World Sickle Cell Day, Dr David Ajibade, Executive Director of Brain and Body Foundation joins CNBC Africa for more....
Videos
COVID-19: How to address trade barriers in SSA
Are calls for the reopening of borders by trade ministers in Africa synonymous with tearing down trade barriers ahead of the postponed implementation of the African Continental Free Trade Agreement now slated for January 2021? Bismarck Rewane, CEO of Financial Derivatives joins CNBC Africa for more.
Videos
Here’s how SA’s property market is faring amid the COVID-19 crisis
Some parts of the property market are operating per usual during the current lock-down level 3, which has seen some movement in the sector but, is this enough for companies and consumers? Joining CNBC Africa to unpack the trends and an outlook of the property sector is Tim Akinnusi, Founder and CEO of Mortgage Market.
- Advertisement -