COVID-19: SA taxi industry to get R1bn bailout

| Updated:
CNBC Africa
CNBC Africa

Transport minister Fikile Mbalula announced that government will give the taxi industry a once-off R1 billion ‘ex gratia’ payment to help buffer it against the lock-down. Mbalula adds that government is still to debate changing regulations to allow debating changes to the country’s lock-down regulation to allow for 100 per cent capacity in taxis. Maroba Maduma, Communications Executive at SA Taxi joins CNBC Africa for more.

Related Content

Videos

COVID-19: How to address trade barriers in SSA

CNBC Africa -
Are calls for the reopening of borders by trade ministers in Africa synonymous with tearing down trade barriers ahead of the postponed implementation of the African Continental Free Trade Agreement now slated for January 2021? Bismarck Rewane, CEO of Financial Derivatives joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more
Videos

Here’s how SA’s property market is faring amid the COVID-19 crisis

CNBC Africa -
Some parts of the property market are operating per usual during the current lock-down level 3, which has seen some movement in the sector but, is this enough for companies and consumers? Joining CNBC Africa to unpack the trends and an outlook of the property sector is Tim Akinnusi, Founder and CEO of Mortgage Market.
Read more
Videos

Why this analyst is picking these JSE stocks to weather the COVID-19 storm

CNBC Africa -
Stephen Meintjes, Head of Research at Momentum Securities says that his top stock picks amid the Covid-19 crisis is Naspers and Prosus, exception stocks such as Afrimat and Raubex and the Telco’s sector big players Vodacom and MTN as there was an increase in demand for online and data consumption during lockdown.
Read more
Videos

NPA confident in its case against VBS eight

CNBC Africa -
The National Prosecuting Authority is confident in its evidence against the eight VBS Bank accused individuals, Yesterday seven of the eight accused pleaded not guilty to charges of fraud, money laundering and racketeering. Joining CNBC Africa for more is Sipho Ngwema, Spokesperson of the NPA.
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox

More from CNBC Africa

Videos

How COVID-19 is affecting Rwanda’s entertainment sector

CNBC Africa -
The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted all sectors in the world. The entertainment and MICE sectors are among the most vulnerable ones since from the consumption to the production of the output, large groups of people are required to be gathered together at certain place. CNBC Africa spoke to different players in these sectors to understand the effects.
Read more
Videos

This fund seeks to cushion Kenya’s creative industry from COVID-19 shocks

CNBC Africa -
It is estimated that half of Kenya’s creative professionals have seen 80 per cent or more of their normal income disappear, as events were cancelled, creative spaces closed and tourism stopped. Anne Sophie Achera, Creative and Fashion Designer joins CNBC Africa on COVID-19 relief plans for the industry.
Read more
Opinion

OPINION: How the death of George Floyd should make South Africa ask: where is the next Nelson Mandela?

Contributor -
Who is today’s Rev. Martin Luther King? Who is our Nelson Mandela, our Abraham Lincoln?....I cannot say who the leaders history remembers and writes of will be, but I can say with absolute certainty that everyone can inspire others with their forgiveness,kindness, and authentic desire to connect.
Read more
Videos

Reviewing Nigeria’s fixed income market & fx market

CNBC Africa -
Analysts say it was an eventful week for Nigeria’s fixed income market which saw a Sukuk settlement, a Treasury Bills Auction, an OMO Auction, a CRR debit and Nigeria’s May inflation figures. Nkem Azinge, Currency Trader at UBA joins CNBC Africa for more....
Read more

Partner Content

Brandcom

Is Market Volatility Here For The Foreseeable Future?

Brandcom Partner -
Content provided by CompareForexBrokers Prior to understanding why market volatility might be here to stay for the foreseeable future,...
Read more
Brandcom

DURBAN TOURISM LAUNCHES “VIRTUAL DURBAN EXCURSIONS”

Brandcom Partner -
FROM THE MAYOR’S DESK Halfway through the month of May, we had fruitful engagements...
Read more

Trending Now

Videos

COVID-19: What to expect from finmin Mboweni’s emergency budget

CNBC Africa -
Next week expects a crucial budget that could decide the trajectory of the post Covid-19 economy. Finance Minister Tito Mboweni will deliver his emergency budget on Wednesday the 24th. Meanwhile there’s a budget issue. The South African Reserve Bank is to resist the call from government to finance it growing budget deficit with aggressive quantitative easing. According to Governor Lesetja Kganyago it could add even more strain on the National Treasury and the large-scale quantitative easing could bankrupt the central bank. Maarten Ackerman, Chief Economist for Citadel joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more
Videos

COVID-19: SA taxi industry to get R1bn bailout

CNBC Africa -
Transport minister Fikile Mbalula announced that government will give the taxi industry a once-off R1 billion ‘ex gratia’ payment to help buffer it against the lock-down. Mbalula adds that government is still to debate changing regulations to allow debating changes to the country’s lock-down regulation to allow for 100 per cent capacity in taxis. Maroba Maduma, Communications Executive at SA Taxi joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more
International News

Is Employee Tracking Doing More Harm Than Good?

CNBC -
Some managers and CEOs are turning to "productivity management" software to track their employees while they work from home. How do systems like this affect employees? And are there limits to the ways in which employers can track their work
Read more
Videos

Rwanda’s Central Bank to reinstate mobile money charges

CNBC Africa -
In Rwanda, the country has recorded two death from Covid-19, at a time when the Government has eased the lock-down that had been in place for a month and half by opening up almost all sectors of the economy though with a number of precautionary measures to keep the virus in check. At the same time a French court ordered the Rwandan genocide suspect Felicien Kabuga to be handed over to a United Nations tribunal for trial. CNBC Africa is joined by Hudson Kuteesa, Journalist with the Newtimes.
Read more
- Advertisement -

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Copyright Africa Business News Pty. Ltd. © 2020. All Rights Reserved