The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted all sectors in the world. The entertainment and MICE sectors are among the most vulnerable ones since from the consumption to the production of the output, large groups of people are required to be gathered together at certain place. CNBC Africa spoke to different players in these sectors to understand the effects.
COVID-19: How to address trade barriers in SSA
Are calls for the reopening of borders by trade ministers in Africa synonymous with tearing down trade barriers ahead of the postponed implementation of the African Continental Free Trade Agreement now slated for January 2021? Bismarck Rewane, CEO of Financial Derivatives joins CNBC Africa for more.
Here’s how SA’s property market is faring amid the COVID-19 crisis
Some parts of the property market are operating per usual during the current lock-down level 3, which has seen some movement in the sector but, is this enough for companies and consumers? Joining CNBC Africa to unpack the trends and an outlook of the property sector is Tim Akinnusi, Founder and CEO of Mortgage Market.
Why this analyst is picking these JSE stocks to weather the COVID-19 storm
Stephen Meintjes, Head of Research at Momentum Securities says that his top stock picks amid the Covid-19 crisis is Naspers and Prosus, exception stocks such as Afrimat and Raubex and the Telco’s sector big players Vodacom and MTN as there was an increase in demand for online and data consumption during lockdown.
NPA confident in its case against VBS eight
The National Prosecuting Authority is confident in its evidence against the eight VBS Bank accused individuals, Yesterday seven of the eight accused pleaded not guilty to charges of fraud, money laundering and racketeering. Joining CNBC Africa for more is Sipho Ngwema, Spokesperson of the NPA.
How COVID-19 is affecting Rwanda’s entertainment sector
This fund seeks to cushion Kenya’s creative industry from COVID-19 shocks
It is estimated that half of Kenya’s creative professionals have seen 80 per cent or more of their normal income disappear, as events were cancelled, creative spaces closed and tourism stopped. Anne Sophie Achera, Creative and Fashion Designer joins CNBC Africa on COVID-19 relief plans for the industry.
Opinion
OPINION: How the death of George Floyd should make South Africa ask: where is the next Nelson Mandela?
Who is today’s Rev. Martin Luther King? Who is our Nelson Mandela, our Abraham Lincoln?....I cannot say who the leaders history remembers and writes of will be, but I can say with absolute certainty that everyone can inspire others with their forgiveness,kindness, and authentic desire to connect.
Reviewing Nigeria’s fixed income market & fx market
Analysts say it was an eventful week for Nigeria’s fixed income market which saw a Sukuk settlement, a Treasury Bills Auction, an OMO Auction, a CRR debit and Nigeria’s May inflation figures. Nkem Azinge, Currency Trader at UBA joins CNBC Africa for more....
Brandcom
Is Market Volatility Here For The Foreseeable Future?
Content provided by CompareForexBrokers Prior to understanding why market volatility might be here to stay for the foreseeable future,...
Brandcom
DURBAN TOURISM LAUNCHES “VIRTUAL DURBAN EXCURSIONS”
FROM THE MAYOR’S DESK Halfway through the month of May, we had fruitful engagements...
COVID-19: What to expect from finmin Mboweni’s emergency budget
Next week expects a crucial budget that could decide the trajectory of the post Covid-19 economy. Finance Minister Tito Mboweni will deliver his emergency budget on Wednesday the 24th. Meanwhile there’s a budget issue. The South African Reserve Bank is to resist the call from government to finance it growing budget deficit with aggressive quantitative easing. According to Governor Lesetja Kganyago it could add even more strain on the National Treasury and the large-scale quantitative easing could bankrupt the central bank. Maarten Ackerman, Chief Economist for Citadel joins CNBC Africa for more.
COVID-19: SA taxi industry to get R1bn bailout
Transport minister Fikile Mbalula announced that government will give the taxi industry a once-off R1 billion ‘ex gratia’ payment to help buffer it against the lock-down. Mbalula adds that government is still to debate changing regulations to allow debating changes to the country’s lock-down regulation to allow for 100 per cent capacity in taxis. Maroba Maduma, Communications Executive at SA Taxi joins CNBC Africa for more.
International News
Is Employee Tracking Doing More Harm Than Good?
CNBC -
Some managers and CEOs are turning to "productivity management" software to track their employees while they work from home. How do systems like this affect employees? And are there limits to the ways in which employers can track their work
Rwanda’s Central Bank to reinstate mobile money charges
In Rwanda, the country has recorded two death from Covid-19, at a time when the Government has eased the lock-down that had been in place for a month and half by opening up almost all sectors of the economy though with a number of precautionary measures to keep the virus in check. At the same time a French court ordered the Rwandan genocide suspect Felicien Kabuga to be handed over to a United Nations tribunal for trial. CNBC Africa is joined by Hudson Kuteesa, Journalist with the Newtimes.
