How is Africa going to feed its people during the COVID-19 crisis?

Two questions keep coming up as we ponder the damage caused by COVID-19 – how is Africa going to feed people in very difficult times to say the least. Secondly how is African business going to build for the future when present survival is maybe uppermost in most people’s minds? Where is the money going to come from in both cases? Just two questions among the many in determining Africa’s Unified and Coordinated Response to COVID-19….
WHO Africa Online Press Briefing: A look at the COVID-19 and Ebola outbreaks
Join WHO Regional Director for Africa Dr. Matshidiso Moeti for the first WHO Africa Online Press Briefing. The press conference will provide the media with all the latest COVID-19 and Ebola news for Africa, and give journalists the opportunity to ask questions to Dr Matshidiso Moeti, the WHO’s Regional Director for Africa. Speakers include: Dr. Matshidiso Moeti, World Health Organization (WHO) Regional Director for Africa Other speakers to be confirmed Thursday, 25 June 2020 at
Coronavirus – Rwanda: Update as of 18 June 2020
Total Cases - 646 (+7) Recovered - 350 (+3) tests - 101,856 (+2547) Deaths - 2 (+0) Active cases - 294Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Republic of Rwanda.Media filesDownload logo
Coronavirus – Eswatini: Prime Minister Ambrose Mandvulo Dlamin receives medical supplies & equipment from the Kingdom of Morocco
Prime Minister Ambrose Mandvulo Dlamini is at the KMIII International Airport to receive, on behalf of His Majesty King Mswati III, medical supplies & equipment from the Kingdom of Morocco.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Government of Eswatini.Media filesDownload logo
Coronvirus – Chad: Reaching communities in Chad with COVID-19 safety messages
Download logoAli Ngarba says his biggest worry about COVID-19 is that there is no vaccine yet. He shares a compound with three other families in Goudji, a neighbourhood in the Chadian capital N’Djamena, and tries to keep safe: he has set up a handwashing bucket at the doorstep and ventures out only occasionally and when necessary. Communal living, not uncommon in many of N’Djamena’s neighbourhoods, is a source of fear among residents as COVID-19 persists. When the pandemic
Opinion
OPINION: If Rhodes must fall, should he also be dug up?
Chiefs from the land that Rhodes had taken in life respected him in death by saying “Bayethe”- the royal salute – yet, it is sobering to remember that the funeral was segregated – like everywhere else in colonial Africa at the time.
Coronavirus
COVID-19: Does SA have the political will to fix deepening unemployment crisis?
Lock-down restrictions in South Africa is being eased, so among other things we can go for dinner, go gambling and play contact less sports. It’s to try and get half a million workers back to work and President Ramaphosa said last night announced he was going to look to open up other sectors of the economy. What does all of this mean especially if no one has money right now? Tendani Mantshimuli, Channel Support, Liberty joins CNBC Africa for more.
International News
How Police Track Protesters With High-Tech Surveillance Tools
As protests over the police killing of George Floyd continue, law enforcement is using powerful surveillance tools to track them. Here's how drones, facial recognition software, cell phone tracking devices and automatic license plate readers are chan
CEO Interviews
Sasol to give update on Lake Charles partner in 6-8 weeks
Petroleum giant Sasol plans to cut jobs and end the West African oil operations. This comes as Sasol has reviewed its business struggle with high debt levels and falling oil prices. Fleetwood Grobler, President and CEO for Sasol joins CNBC Africa for more.
Is Market Volatility Here For The Foreseeable Future?
Content provided by CompareForexBrokers Prior to understanding why market volatility might be here to stay for the foreseeable future,...
DURBAN TOURISM LAUNCHES “VIRTUAL DURBAN EXCURSIONS”
FROM THE MAYOR’S DESK Halfway through the month of May, we had fruitful engagements...
Videos
Building Africa’s Prosperity EP4: DBSA on how to accelerate infrastructure delivery during COVID-19
Does Africa have the capacity to handle the Covid-19 pandemic and others to follow? What is the Development Bank of South Africa doing to assist the government in dealing with this crisis and to ensure that service delivery happens? For answers to these and other questions, hear what Chuene Ramphele, Group Executive of the Infrastructure Delivery Division of the Development Bank of South Africa, and Chairperson of DBSA’s COVID-19 response team has to stay as he talks to CNBC Africa's Head of Programming, Chris Bishop....
Videos
How is Africa going to feed its people during the COVID-19 crisis?
International News
Hertz calls off its controversial $500 million stock sale: CNBC After Hours
CNBC.com's MacKenzie Sigalos brings you the day's top business news headlines. On today's show, the latest development in Hertz's bankruptcy rally saga — the rental car company calls off a planned $500 million stock sale. Plus, CNBC's Courtney Reag
International News
Can the airline sector recover? | CNBC International
Demand for air travel was predicted to grow to 8.2 billion passengers by 2037, but that was before the Covid-19 pandemic brought economies to a halt. CNBC’s Nessa Anwar finds out how the industry is preparing to recover and what this means for passengers in the future. ----- Subscribe to us on YouTube: http://cnb.cx/2wuoARM Subscribe to CNBC International TV on YouTube: https://cnb.cx/2NGytpz Like our Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/cnbcinternational Follow us on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/cnbcinternational/ Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/CNBCi...
