Reviewing Nigeria’s fixed income market & fx market

Analysts say it was an eventful week for Nigeria’s fixed income market which saw a Sukuk settlement, a Treasury Bills Auction, an OMO Auction, a CRR debit and Nigeria’s May inflation figures. Nkem Azinge, Currency Trader at UBA joins CNBC Africa for more….
APO
Coronavirus – Zimbabwe: COVID-19 update, 18th June 2020
Download logoHighlights of the situation report Sixty-two (62) cases tested positive for COVID-19. These include returnees from South Africa (24), United States of America (5), Zambia (4), Lesotho (4), Botswana (3), Namibia (2) and 20 local and are all isolated. Nine (9) local cases are contacts of known confirmed cases, investigations are on-going to establish the source of infection for the other eleven (11) local cases. 304 RDT screening tests and 524 PCR diagnostic tests were done. Th
APO
Coronavirus – Africa: COVID-19 ECOWAS Daily Update for June 19, 2020
Total confirmed : 57.304 Total Recovered : 25,829 Total deaths : 1050 Active Cases : 30,425 Distributed by APO Group on behalf of West African Health Organization (WAHO).Media filesDownload logo
APO
Coronavirus – Nigeria: Expansion of COVID-19 testing capacity using Gene-Xpert machines
Over the next few weeks, we're expanding our COVID-19 testing capacity using Gene-Xpert machines, as part of the National Laboratory Testing Strategy. We remain committed to supporting all states in Nigeria to test, trace and isolate. Read the strategy - https://bit.ly/2Ne9ua0 Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).Media filesDownload logo
APO
Coronavirus – South Africa: 3487 new cases of COVID-19 in South Africa
COVID-19 Update: A total of 27362 COVID-19 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours. There are 3487 new cases of COVID-19. Regrettably, we report 63 more COVID-19 related deaths; 57 from the WC and 6 from the EC. We send our deepest condolences.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of National Institute for Communicable Diseases, South Africa (NICD).Media filesDownload logo
Videos
Here’s how SA’s property market is faring amid the COVID-19 crisis
Some parts of the property market are operating per usual during the current lock-down level 3, which has seen some movement in the sector but, is this enough for companies and consumers? Joining CNBC Africa to unpack the trends and an outlook of the property sector is Tim Akinnusi, Founder and CEO of Mortgage Market.
Videos
Why this analyst is picking these JSE stocks to weather the COVID-19 storm
Stephen Meintjes, Head of Research at Momentum Securities says that his top stock picks amid the Covid-19 crisis is Naspers and Prosus, exception stocks such as Afrimat and Raubex and the Telco’s sector big players Vodacom and MTN as there was an increase in demand for online and data consumption during lockdown.
Videos
NPA confident in its case against VBS eight
The National Prosecuting Authority is confident in its evidence against the eight VBS Bank accused individuals, Yesterday seven of the eight accused pleaded not guilty to charges of fraud, money laundering and racketeering. Joining CNBC Africa for more is Sipho Ngwema, Spokesperson of the NPA.
Videos
How COVID-19 has disrupted Kenya’s budget plans
In Kenya, the ‘Big 4’ Agenda projects have been allocated Ksh128.3 billion in the 2020/21 National Budget, a massive drop from Ksh450.9 billion allocated in last year’s budget. Moreover, according to President Uhuru Kenyatta, Kenya has delayed talks on a trade deal with the United States until a pan-African trade bloc comes into force. Odhiambo Ramogi, Economic Analyst joins CNBC Africa for more.
Brandcom
Is Market Volatility Here For The Foreseeable Future?
Content provided by CompareForexBrokers Prior to understanding why market volatility might be here to stay for the foreseeable future,...
Brandcom
DURBAN TOURISM LAUNCHES “VIRTUAL DURBAN EXCURSIONS”
FROM THE MAYOR’S DESK Halfway through the month of May, we had fruitful engagements...
Opinion
OPINION: How the death of George Floyd should make South Africa ask: where is the next Nelson Mandela?
Who is today’s Rev. Martin Luther King? Who is our Nelson Mandela, our Abraham Lincoln?....I cannot say who the leaders history remembers and writes of will be, but I can say with absolute certainty that everyone can inspire others with their forgiveness,kindness, and authentic desire to connect.
Videos
Reviewing Nigeria’s fixed income market & fx market
Videos
Raising Sickle Cell awareness Africa
The World Health Organization says the majority of children with the most severe form of the Sickle Cell disease in Africa die before the age of 5, usually from infection or severe blood loss. In commemoration of the World Sickle Cell Day, Dr David Ajibade, Executive Director of Brain and Body Foundation joins CNBC Africa for more....
Videos
COVID-19: How to address trade barriers in SSA
Are calls for the reopening of borders by trade ministers in Africa synonymous with tearing down trade barriers ahead of the postponed implementation of the African Continental Free Trade Agreement now slated for January 2021? Bismarck Rewane, CEO of Financial Derivatives joins CNBC Africa for more.
