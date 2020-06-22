COVID-19: CFG Advisory on how Africans perceive the pandemic

A new survey is gauging the public opinion of Africans on how the Covid-19 crisis is playing out. The survey is a joint work of Deloitte in partnership with research firm Opinionway and consulting firm 35 Nord. The survey was carried out in 8 countries across Africa and finds that there is a deep anxiety about the economic and social consequences of the pandemic. CNBC Africa’s Kenneth Igbomor caught up with Brice Chasles, Managing Partner for Francophone Africa, at Deloitte to get more insight on the findings....