De Carnys Capital announces Tanzanian loan note

As investors look at safe bets during the pandemic, nothing could be more attractive than government bonds. But is Tanzania the right place to do this? De Carnys Capital LTD CEO, Jim Coleman joins CNBC Africa for more.

How COVID-19 is impacting Nigeria’s pensions industry

CNBC Africa -
Monthly data from Nigeria’s pensions industry shows that the country’s total pension fund assets stood at 10.6 trillion naira as at April this year with Federal Government Securities weighing 66.25 per cent of the total pension fund assets. The data also showed that new retirement savings account grew 85 per cent less in April 2020 compared to the same period in 2019. Pabina Yinkere, Chief Investment Officer at Sigma Pensions joins CNBC Africa for more.
How this SA animation studio is taking the African story into the world

CNBC Africa -
South African animation studio, Triggerfish is the leading group behind Netflix’s first animated TV series from Africa, and they have announced its first international studio to be opened in Galway Ireland. Joining CNBC Africa to unpack their international expansion is Stuart Forrest, CEO of TriggerFish.
Telkom CEO on the decision to suspend dividend policy for 3 years

CNBC Africa -
Telecoms Company Telkom is suspending its dividend policy for the next 3 years as it prioritises its capital investment programme ahead of its nearing auction of spectrum.
Fitch revises Kenya’s B+ rating to negative from stable

CNBC Africa -
Ratings agency Fitch has revised the outlook on Kenya’s B+ sovereign ratings to negative from stable, while affirming the rating. And the Financial Times reported that Senegal President Macky Sall, in an interview, disclosed that oil and gas projects in the country could be delayed by up to two years due to COVID-19. Ridle Markus, Africa Strategist, Absa Corporate and Investment Banking joins CNBC Africa for more.
Why Diesel Cars Are Disappearing

CNBC -
Today, diesel engines are known to be heavy-duty, hardworking engines, most commonly found in heavy machinery. But their reputation for being fuel efficient made them a once popular choice for cars across parts of the world. Then the case for diesel
How can African governments cushion the agricultural sector from COVID-19 shocks?

CNBC Africa -
Rwanda’s Minister of Finance and Economic Planning, Uzziel Ndagijimana is today reading the final 2020/2021 budget, 60 per cent of which will be sourced domestically. Economic Analyst, Ted Kaberuka joins CNBC Africa for more.
Will Rwanda’s 2020/21 budget meet expectations?

CNBC Africa -
Rwanda’s Minister of Finance and Economic Planning, Uzziel Ndagijimana is today reading the final 2020/2021 budget, 60 per cent of which will be sourced domestically. Economic Analyst, Ted Kaberuka joins CNBC Africa for more.
Is Market Volatility Here For The Foreseeable Future?

Brandcom Partner -
Content provided by CompareForexBrokers Prior to understanding why market volatility might be here to stay for the foreseeable future,...
DURBAN TOURISM LAUNCHES “VIRTUAL DURBAN EXCURSIONS”

Brandcom Partner -
FROM THE MAYOR’S DESK Halfway through the month of May, we had fruitful engagements...
South Africa to oppose Airlink’s bid to halt SAA creditors meeting

Reuters -
“It is disturbing that a competitor of SAA, which is 100% privately owned, as well as two labour unions, who should be acting in the best interest of their members, are seeking to destroy SAA by forcing a liquidation through the courts,” the Department of Public Enterprises said.
COVID-19 -Coronavirus slowdown squeezes Ivory Coast cotton sector – Reuters

Reuters -
Global cotton prices have fallen by more than 11% this year, after efforts to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus forced clothing shops to close, dented demand and accelerated a decline triggered by the U.S.-China trade war.
S&P gives AfDB AAA Rating.

CNBC Africa -
“The stable outlook reflects our expectation that, over the next two years, AfDB will prudently manage its capital while maintaining solid levels of high-quality liquidity assets and robust funding,” S&P Global said in a statement.
#SpecialBudget2020: Will finmin Mboweni’s emergency budget meet expectations?

CNBC Africa -
Finance Minister Tito Mboweni’s warning of a bleak budget sets the tone of what is to come from Wednesday’s speech. Receiving a R173 billion boost from the New Development Bank, having to reprioritise R130 billion to fund part of the government’s stimulus package, billions of relief programmes that has paid out and many more standing with cupped hands asking for help, what else can we expect to come out from Wednesday’s budget? Nolan Wapenaar, Co-Chief Investment Officer for Anchor Capital and Bernard Sacks, Tax Partner at Mazars joins CNBC Africa for more.
