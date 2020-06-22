De Carnys Capital announces Tanzanian loan note

Finance Minister Tito Mboweni’s warning of a bleak budget sets the tone of what is to come from Wednesday’s speech. Receiving a R173 billion boost from the New Development Bank, having to reprioritise R130 billion to fund part of the government’s stimulus package, billions of relief programmes that has paid out and many more standing with cupped hands asking for help, what else can we expect to come out from Wednesday’s budget? Nolan Wapenaar, Co-Chief Investment Officer for Anchor Capital and Bernard Sacks, Tax Partner at Mazars joins CNBC Africa for more.