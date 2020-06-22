How this SA animation studio is taking the African story into the world

South African animation studio, Triggerfish is the leading group behind Netflix’s first animated TV series from Africa, and they have announced its first international studio to be opened in Galway Ireland. Joining CNBC Africa to unpack their international expansion is Stuart Forrest, CEO of TriggerFish.
