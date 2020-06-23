COVID-19: Can fintechs maintain uptake?

The months of April and March saw an increase in the uptake of fintech products as a result of people staying inside and lock-down measures, worldwide. But with many economies starting to open up, can they keep up with this momentum? Stone Atwine, Founder and CEO at Eversend joins CNBC Africa for more.
Coronavirus
Coronavirus cases soar in big countries, especially Brazil, WHO says – Reuters
President Jair Bolsonaro, sometimes called the “Tropical Trump”, has been widely criticised for his handling of the crisis. The country still has no permanent health minister after losing two since April, following clashes with the president.
How we can make money after COVID-19
How can an employee source, pay and get delivery without having to spend time searching the internet for suppliers that are operating and have stock? Hey Jude, for example, is the world’s first human-powered digital assistant for busy people and gets things done quicker and smarter than they can do so themselves.
Wall Street rises as investors look beyond rising virus cases – Reuters
The S&P 500 has climbed some 42% from its March lows and the Nasdaq hit a record high earlier this month thanks to trillions of dollars in monetary and fiscal support, the reopening of businesses and improving economic data.
#SpecialBudget2020: Will finmin Mboweni’s emergency budget meet expectations?
Finance Minister Tito Mboweni’s warning of a bleak budget sets the tone of what is to come from Wednesday’s speech. Receiving a R173 billion boost from the New Development Bank, having to reprioritise R130 billion to fund part of the government’s stimulus package, billions of relief programmes that has paid out and many more standing with cupped hands asking for help, what else can we expect to come out from Wednesday’s budget? Nolan Wapenaar, Co-Chief Investment Officer for Anchor Capital and Bernard Sacks, Tax Partner at Mazars joins CNBC Africa for more.
SA’s first COVID-19 vaccine trial to start tomorrow
The University of Witwatersrand in conjunction with leading health experts have announced the details of South Africa’s and Africa’s first COVID-19 vaccine trials. Joining CNBC Africa for more is Shabir Madhi, Professor of Vaccinology at the University of Witwatersrand.
SA’s unemployment rate increases to 30.1% in Q1 2020
South Africa's unemployment rate increased by 1.0 percentage point to 30.1 per cent in the first quarter of 2020 compared to the fourth quarter of 2019. The largest employment decreases were reported in the formal sector, followed by the agricultural sector with 21 000 in Q1 2020. Employment in the informal sector and private households increased by 3 000 and 30 000 respectively. Joining CNBC Africa for more is Tashmia Ismail-Saville, CEO of the Youth Employment Service.
Apple switches to its own chips for Mac computers as it adds features, privacy controls – Reuters
But developers still gravitate toward Apple’s platform because it is lucrative, with a user base that is willing to spend money on paid apps. The annual developer conference, being held online this year for the first time because of the novel coronavirus, is where Apple often announces access to new hardware capabilities, such as special tools for artificial intelligence and augmented reality.
Is Market Volatility Here For The Foreseeable Future?
Content provided by CompareForexBrokers Prior to understanding why market volatility might be here to stay for the foreseeable future,...
DURBAN TOURISM LAUNCHES “VIRTUAL DURBAN EXCURSIONS”
FROM THE MAYOR’S DESK Halfway through the month of May, we had fruitful engagements...
Wirecard ex-boss Braun arrested as creditors hunt lost billions
More than 5,000 staff are due to be paid at the end of June, and bankers would decide before then whether to pull the plug and trigger insolvency, the source added.
Ocean Basket CEO on adapting to COVID-19 as they prepare to reopen for sit down dining
South Africa’s restaurants sector will reopen their doors for sit down dining in line with president Ramaphosa’s announcement on relaxing lock-down rules on leisure businesses. Joining CNBC Africa to unpack the vision of social distance dining is Grace Harding, CEO, Ocean Basket.
COVID-19: Peregrine Group CEO on how to look at the FY numbers
Peregrine Holdings reported a 15 per cent increase its assets under management to R142 billion, while the group’s profit for the year slumped by 37 per cent to R328 million. The company has not declared a final dividend and expects markets volatility to last between 6 and 12 months. Peregrine Group CEO, Robert Katz joins CNBC Africa for more.
