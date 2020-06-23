Has the coronavirus pandemic giving cryptocurrencies an opportunity to make that big acceptance leap? Or is it a wasted opportunity? CNBC Africa spoke to the Country Manager of Spenn and President Rwanda Block Chain Association, Norbert Haguma for more.
COVID-19: How the pandemic has positively impacted cryptocurrency acceptance in Africa
