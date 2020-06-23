DFIs provide $600mn loan to Ghana’s COCOBOD

The Development Bank of Southern Africa, alongside other development finance Institutions, are co-financing Ghana’s COCOBOD Syndicated Loan Agreement with a total of $600 million in a move aimed at boosting Ghana’s cocoa productivity. Mohan Vivekanandan, Group Executive, Origination and Client Coverage at The Development Bank of South Africa joins CNBC Africa for more.

