Here's how COVID-19 is impacting immigration operations in Nigeria

From the first of July 2020, Nigeria Immigration Service says it will resume its Migrant E-Registration Exercise across the country. This is accompanied by an introduction of online application processes for Temporary Work Permit visa pre-approval. James Sunday, Public Relations Officer of the Nigeria Immigration Service joins CNBC Africa to look at how operations and processes have responded in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

