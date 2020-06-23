Moody’s: Togo’s participation in DSSI poses risks for private sector

South Africa's unemployment rate increased by 1.0 percentage point to 30.1 per cent in the first quarter of 2020 compared to the fourth quarter of 2019. The largest employment decreases were reported in the formal sector, followed by the agricultural sector with 21 000 in Q1 2020. Employment in the informal sector and private households increased by 3 000 and 30 000 respectively. Joining CNBC Africa for more is Tashmia Ismail-Saville, CEO of the Youth Employment Service.