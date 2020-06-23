Ocean Basket CEO on adapting to COVID-19 as they prepare to reopen for sit down dining

South Africa’s restaurants sector will reopen their doors for sit down dining in line with president Ramaphosa’s announcement on relaxing lock-down rules on leisure businesses. Joining CNBC Africa to unpack the vision of social distance dining is Grace Harding, CEO, Ocean Basket.

