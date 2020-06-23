Tsogo Sun CEO on the takeover of Marriott hotels

U.S company on moves out the hotel business and S.A is moving in. US hotel giant Marriot is going to ditch three of South Africa’s oldest hotels in the face of Covid-19. In from the wings stepped in home grown hotel group Tsogo Sun – which already hold shares in these hotels – to take them over to try and save them. Is this a fire sale or just merely shrewd buying in at the bottom of the market? Tsogo Sun Hotels CEO, Marcel von Aulock joins CNBC Africa for more.
DFIs provide $600mn loan to Ghana’s COCOBOD
The Development Bank of Southern Africa, alongside other development finance Institutions, are co-financing Ghana’s COCOBOD Syndicated Loan Agreement with a total of $600 million in a move aimed at boosting Ghana’s cocoa productivity. Mohan Vivekanandan, Group Executive, Origination and Client Coverage at The Development Bank of South Africa joins CNBC Africa for more.
COVID-19: GET IT Founder Nkuranga on how to raise capital during a pandemic
E-commerce has been one of the biggest beneficiaries of the COVID-19 pandemic with more up-take thus attracting more investment, so how do you raise capital funding in a pandemic? Lauren Nkuranga, Founder & Chairman of GET IT joins CNBC Africa for more.
Moody’s: Togo’s participation in DSSI poses risks for private sector
The Togolese government is taking part in the G-20 Debt Service Suspension Initiative, which suspends payments to bilateral Paris Club creditors from the first of May till the end of the year 2020. Ratings Agency, Moody’s says Togo’s participation in the initiative offers short term liquidity relief but poses risks for the private sector. Lucie Villa, Vice President and Senior Credit Officer at Moody’s joins CNBC Africa for more.
Here’s how COVID-19 is impacting immigration operations in Nigeria
From the first of July 2020, Nigeria Immigration Service says it will resume its Migrant E-Registration Exercise across the country. This is accompanied by an introduction of online application processes for Temporary Work Permit visa pre-approval. James Sunday, Public Relations Officer of the Nigeria Immigration Service joins CNBC Africa to look at how operations and processes have responded in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.
What’s Next For The U.S. Economy: Jim O’Neill
Jim O’Neill says successful companies in the future won’t just focus on maximizing profits but will prioritize environmental and social issues, too. The former chairman of Goldman Sachs Asset Management discusses how governments around the world
What the 2020/21 budget means for Rwanda’s private sector
Yesterday Rwanda's final budget for the 2020/21 fiscal year was read by the country's Minister of Finance and Economic Planning, Uzziel Ndagijimana. In it, an expected decrease in tax revenue was revealed, as well as the amounts allotted for developmental efforts, domestic production and the transportation sector among others. KPMG Rwanda Senior Tax Manager, Angello Musinguzi joins CNBC Africa for more.
The entrepreneur who feels Nigeria has left small business to navigate COVID-19 alone.
“Small businesses, like mine, a group that makes up over 80 percent of the labour force of my country, have been left alone to navigate these shaky waters,”
South Africa’s Ramaphosa warns that ‘difficult days lie ahead’ as crucial budget approaches
Key Points Aware of the economic toll being wreaked by the lockdowns, the government has begun lifting restrictions,...
SA seeks R1.5tn for infrastructure boom
Finance minister Tito Mboweni will have the difficult task of coming up with a budget to save South Africa’s economy. But tension has already started last week when South Africa Reserve Bank governor, Lesetja Kganyago announced its resistance to finance the growing budget deficit. On top of this the South African government has told asset managers and banks that they need R1.5 trillion from over the next decade for infrastructure. Jason Lightfoot, Portfolio Manager for Futuregrowth Infrastructure & Development Bond Fund joins CNBC Africa for more.
Bushveld CEO on FY numbers & COVID-19 impact on operations
It’s been a topsy-turvy year for South African miner Bushveld Minerals yet the company has managed to post a set of tidy year end numbers. The falling vanadium price - down 34 per cent in the year - hammered the company's revenue. It fell 39 per cent to just over $116 million. Bushveld CEO, Fortune Mojapelo joins CNBC Africa for more.
