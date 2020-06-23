Extending last week bearish performance, the Nigerian equities market started the new week with another negative movement as the All Share Index tumbled 19bps to close at 24,779.26 points. Janet Ogunkoya, Research Analyst at ARM Securities joins CNBC Africa for more….
Moody’s: Togo’s participation in DSSI poses risks for private sector
The Togolese government is taking part in the G-20 Debt Service Suspension Initiative, which suspends payments to bilateral Paris Club creditors from the first of May till the end of the year 2020. Ratings Agency, Moody’s says Togo’s participation in the initiative offers short term liquidity relief but poses risks for the private sector. Lucie Villa, Vice President and Senior Credit Officer at Moody’s joins CNBC Africa for more.
Weighing trading sentiments at the Nigerian bourse
Here’s how COVID-19 is impacting immigration operations in Nigeria
From the first of July 2020, Nigeria Immigration Service says it will resume its Migrant E-Registration Exercise across the country. This is accompanied by an introduction of online application processes for Temporary Work Permit visa pre-approval. James Sunday, Public Relations Officer of the Nigeria Immigration Service joins CNBC Africa to look at how operations and processes have responded in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Nigerian lawmakers review local content bill
Lawmakers in Nigeria are reviewing the country's local content law following newly proposed amendments on existing local content bill which proponents say is necessary to fast-track the country’s drive towards industrialisation and provide the legal framework for the implementation of local content policy in key sectors among others. Kayode Akindele, Partner at TIA Capital joins CNBC Africa for more....
Weighing trading sentiments at the Nigerian bourse
Here’s how COVID-19 is impacting immigration operations in Nigeria
Nigerian lawmakers review local content bill
Is Market Volatility Here For The Foreseeable Future?
Content provided by CompareForexBrokers Prior to understanding why market volatility might be here to stay for the foreseeable future,...
DURBAN TOURISM LAUNCHES “VIRTUAL DURBAN EXCURSIONS”
FROM THE MAYOR’S DESK Halfway through the month of May, we had fruitful engagements...
The entrepreneur who feels Nigeria has left small business to navigate COVID-19 alone.
“Small businesses, like mine, a group that makes up over 80 percent of the labour force of my country, have been left alone to navigate these shaky waters,”
COVID-19: GET IT Founder Nkuranga on how to raise capital during a pandemic
E-commerce has been one of the biggest beneficiaries of the COVID-19 pandemic with more up-take thus attracting more investment, so how do you raise capital funding in a pandemic? Lauren Nkuranga, Founder & Chairman of GET IT joins CNBC Africa for more.
Rwanda unveils $3.43bn 2020/21 budget
On Tuesday Rwanda’s Minister of Finance and Economic Planning, Uzziel Ndagijimana announced the final 2020/2021 budget, 60 per cent of which will be sourced domestically....
Wirecard ex-boss Braun arrested as creditors hunt lost billions
More than 5,000 staff are due to be paid at the end of June, and bankers would decide before then whether to pull the plug and trigger insolvency, the source added.
