Bolt raised an investment round amounting to about $103 million from Naya Capital Management to boost its growth and development strategy. Ola Akinnusi, Country Manager of Bolt Kenya joins CNBC Africa for more.
Bolt secures about $103mn investment capital to help navigate COVID-19 shocks
