Buhari criticises breach of agreements on ECO currency

Nigeria’s President Mohammadu Buhari has expressed displeasure about Francophone West Africa’s adoption of the Eco in replacement for its CFA Franc ahead of other ECOWAS Member States. Buhari says it was a matter of concern that people with whom others wished to go into a union were taking major steps without trusting their counterparts for discussions. Tilewa Adebajo, CEO of CFG Advisory joins CNBC Africa for more.
COVID-19: How the shift to remote learning is impacting educations systems in Africa
Educations systems or the lack of have been put to the test across many parts of the continent as a result of the lock-down measures imposed to curb the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic but to what extent is remote learning a challenge? Africa Publishing Innovation Fund Member and Publisher, Lawrence Njangi joins CNBC Africa for more.
WHO: This is how electricity shortage impacts healthcare delivery in Africa
Energy has a critical role for the delivery of health services. However, it is not adequately recognised as evidenced by the fact that only 28 per cent of health facilities in Sub-Saharan Africa have access to reliable electricity.
COVID-19: Demvco sees R75mn in sales during lock-down
Markets like Tower Property Fund, Investec Property Fund and Balwin Property all show improved trading on the JSE listing. Entering from the left wing is the Demvco Group, a real estate group selling premium luxury real estates on the KZN’s North Coast. Demvco has seen R75 million in sales during lock-down. Is this a sign that property investment is growing? If so, does the low interest rate play a role? Charles Thompson, Director of Devmco Group joins CNBC Africa for more.
Tsogo Sun CEO on the takeover of Marriott hotels
U.S company on moves out the hotel business and S.A is moving in. US hotel giant Marriot is going to ditch three of South Africa’s oldest hotels in the face of Covid-19. In from the wings stepped in home grown hotel group Tsogo Sun – which already hold shares in these hotels – to take them over to try and save them. Is this a fire sale or just merely shrewd buying in at the bottom of the market? Tsogo Sun Hotels CEO, Marcel von Aulock joins CNBC Africa for more.
Buhari criticises breach of agreements on ECO currency
COVID-19: “This Hippo is eating our children’s inheritance”Tito Mboweni on debt in the emergency budget
"We have flattened the curve and saved many lives. As a farmer will tell you when the storm is raging you have to protect you plants....the storm shall pass," says Mboweni.
#SpecialBudget2020: Finance Minister Tito Mboweni delivers emergency budget (full speech)
South African finance minister Tito Mboweni delivered his emergency budget to help the country's economy weather the COVID-19 crisis....
#SpecialBudget2020: The budget tightrope for finmin Mboweni
Annabel Bishop, Chief Economist at Investec joins CNBC Africa for an in-depth discussion about Finance Minister Tito Mboweni’s quest to find about R130 billion from his ministries to make up the R500 billion stimulus package to help the economy weather the COVID-19 pandemic....
Is Market Volatility Here For The Foreseeable Future?
Content provided by CompareForexBrokers Prior to understanding why market volatility might be here to stay for the foreseeable future,...
DURBAN TOURISM LAUNCHES “VIRTUAL DURBAN EXCURSIONS”
FROM THE MAYOR’S DESK Halfway through the month of May, we had fruitful engagements...
“Broad is the road that leads to destruction,” bleak words in a bleak budget from Tito Mboweni.
"Enter through the narrow gate for wide is the gate and broad is the road that leads to destruction and many find it. The narrow road is the one that leads to life and few can find it
Nigeria’s rating at risk as debt, financing gap rise-Fitch
Reuters -
ABUJA/LAGOS (Reuters) - A sharp rise in Nigeria’s sovereign debt and a ballooning financing gap could trigger a rating downgrade as policymakers...
Nigerian bourse extends loses
Despite persistent selling reported at the Nigerian bourse on Tuesday, the benchmark indicator All Share Index shed 2 basis points. Joining CNBC Africa to take stock of today’s trade at the Lagos bourse is Dare Fajimolu, Chief Research Officer at Blue Vertex joins CNBC Africa for more....
#SpecialBudget2020: What finmin Mboweni’s emergency budget means for you & the economy
Join this CNBC Africa panel of experts as they breakdown Finance Minister Tito Mboweni’s emergency budget. The budget seeks to help cushion the country's economy against the adverse effects of COVID-19....
