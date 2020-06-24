Nigeria’s new electricity tariff regime begins in July

The scheduled increment of electricity tariff in Nigeria will begin from July this year according to the Minister of Power, Sale Mamman who has also noted that the COVID-19 outbreak has impacted plans to reposition Nigeria’s electricity market. Oti Ikomi, CEO and Executive Vice-Chairman of Proton Energy joins CNBC Africa for more.
