Tertia Jacobs, Treasury Economist at Investec and Ronald King, Head: Public Policy & Regulatory Affairs at PSG join CNBC Africa’s Fifi Peters to breakdown the supplementary budget presented by finance minister Tito Mboweni.
#SpecialBudget2020: Did finmin Mboweni’s supplementary budget meet expectations?
| Updated:
Related Content
CEO Interviews
COVID-19: Demvco sees R75mn in sales during lock-down
Markets like Tower Property Fund, Investec Property Fund and Balwin Property all show improved trading on the JSE listing. Entering from the left wing is the Demvco Group, a real estate group selling premium luxury real estates on the KZN’s North Coast. Demvco has seen R75 million in sales during lock-down. Is this a sign that property investment is growing? If so, does the low interest rate play a role? Charles Thompson, Director of Devmco Group joins CNBC Africa for more.
CEO Interviews
Tsogo Sun CEO on the takeover of Marriott hotels
U.S company on moves out the hotel business and S.A is moving in. US hotel giant Marriot is going to ditch three of South Africa’s oldest hotels in the face of Covid-19. In from the wings stepped in home grown hotel group Tsogo Sun – which already hold shares in these hotels – to take them over to try and save them. Is this a fire sale or just merely shrewd buying in at the bottom of the market? Tsogo Sun Hotels CEO, Marcel von Aulock joins CNBC Africa for more.
CEO Interviews
SA seeks R1.5tn for infrastructure boom
Finance minister Tito Mboweni will have the difficult task of coming up with a budget to save South Africa’s economy. But tension has already started last week when South Africa Reserve Bank governor, Lesetja Kganyago announced its resistance to finance the growing budget deficit. On top of this the South African government has told asset managers and banks that they need R1.5 trillion from over the next decade for infrastructure. Jason Lightfoot, Portfolio Manager for Futuregrowth Infrastructure & Development Bond Fund joins CNBC Africa for more.
CEO Interviews
Bushveld CEO on FY numbers & COVID-19 impact on operations
It’s been a topsy-turvy year for South African miner Bushveld Minerals yet the company has managed to post a set of tidy year end numbers. The falling vanadium price - down 34 per cent in the year - hammered the company's revenue. It fell 39 per cent to just over $116 million. Bushveld CEO, Fortune Mojapelo joins CNBC Africa for more.
Subscribe to our newsletter
Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox
More from CNBC Africa
Nigeria
Nigeria’s rating at risk as debt, financing gap rise-Fitch
Reuters -
ABUJA/LAGOS (Reuters) - A sharp rise in Nigeria’s sovereign debt and a ballooning financing gap could trigger a rating downgrade as policymakers...
International News
Who Funds The Police?
CNBC -
The killing of George Floyd has sparked a movement to defund the police that has gained unprecedented support across the nation. Despite a sharp decline in crime rates since the early 1990s, the United States is spending more on policing than ever, a
Videos
Nigerian bourse extends loses
Despite persistent selling reported at the Nigerian bourse on Tuesday, the benchmark indicator All Share Index shed 2 basis points. Joining CNBC Africa to take stock of today’s trade at the Lagos bourse is Dare Fajimolu, Chief Research Officer at Blue Vertex joins CNBC Africa for more....
Videos
#SpecialBudget2020: What finmin Mboweni’s emergency budget means for you & the economy
Join this CNBC Africa panel of experts as they breakdown Finance Minister Tito Mboweni’s emergency budget. The budget seeks to help cushion the country's economy against the adverse effects of COVID-19....
Partner Content
Brandcom
Is Market Volatility Here For The Foreseeable Future?
Content provided by CompareForexBrokers Prior to understanding why market volatility might be here to stay for the foreseeable future,...
Brandcom
DURBAN TOURISM LAUNCHES “VIRTUAL DURBAN EXCURSIONS”
FROM THE MAYOR’S DESK Halfway through the month of May, we had fruitful engagements...
Trending Now
Southern Africa
South Africa’s budget deficit, debt seen widening as virus hits economy
CNBC -
South Africa’s budget deficit is projected to widen sharply while debt is seen ballooning significantly, the Treasury said on Wednesday, as the COVID-19 pandemic...
Videos
#SpecialBudget2020: Markets react to finmin Mboweni’s emergency budget
CNBC Africa’s Godfrey Mutizwa has an in-depth discussion with our panel of experts looking at the emergency budget speech presented by Tito Mboweni....
Videos
#SpecialBudget2020: Did finmin Mboweni’s supplementary budget meet expectations?
Tertia Jacobs, Treasury Economist at Investec and Ronald King, Head: Public Policy & Regulatory Affairs at PSG join CNBC Africa’s Fifi Peters to breakdown the supplementary budget presented by finance minister Tito Mboweni.
Economy
“Broad is the road that leads to destruction,” bleak words in a bleak budget from Tito Mboweni.
"Enter through the narrow gate for wide is the gate and broad is the road that leads to destruction and many find it. The narrow road is the one that leads to life and few can find it
- Advertisement -