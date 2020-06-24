#SpecialBudget2020: Did finmin Mboweni’s supplementary budget meet expectations?

| Updated:
CNBC Africa
CNBC Africa

Tertia Jacobs, Treasury Economist at Investec and Ronald King, Head: Public Policy & Regulatory Affairs at PSG join CNBC Africa’s Fifi Peters to breakdown the supplementary budget presented by finance minister Tito Mboweni.

Related Content

CEO Interviews

COVID-19: Demvco sees R75mn in sales during lock-down

CNBC Africa -
Markets like Tower Property Fund, Investec Property Fund and Balwin Property all show improved trading on the JSE listing. Entering from the left wing is the Demvco Group, a real estate group selling premium luxury real estates on the KZN’s North Coast. Demvco has seen R75 million in sales during lock-down. Is this a sign that property investment is growing? If so, does the low interest rate play a role? Charles Thompson, Director of Devmco Group joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more
CEO Interviews

Tsogo Sun CEO on the takeover of Marriott hotels

CNBC Africa -
U.S company on moves out the hotel business and S.A is moving in. US hotel giant Marriot is going to ditch three of South Africa’s oldest hotels in the face of Covid-19. In from the wings stepped in home grown hotel group Tsogo Sun – which already hold shares in these hotels – to take them over to try and save them. Is this a fire sale or just merely shrewd buying in at the bottom of the market? Tsogo Sun Hotels CEO, Marcel von Aulock joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more
CEO Interviews

SA seeks R1.5tn for infrastructure boom

CNBC Africa -
Finance minister Tito Mboweni will have the difficult task of coming up with a budget to save South Africa’s economy. But tension has already started last week when South Africa Reserve Bank governor, Lesetja Kganyago announced its resistance to finance the growing budget deficit. On top of this the South African government has told asset managers and banks that they need R1.5 trillion from over the next decade for infrastructure. Jason Lightfoot, Portfolio Manager for Futuregrowth Infrastructure & Development Bond Fund joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more
CEO Interviews

Bushveld CEO on FY numbers & COVID-19 impact on operations

CNBC Africa -
It’s been a topsy-turvy year for South African miner Bushveld Minerals yet the company has managed to post a set of tidy year end numbers. The falling vanadium price - down 34 per cent in the year - hammered the company's revenue. It fell 39 per cent to just over $116 million. Bushveld CEO, Fortune Mojapelo joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox

More from CNBC Africa

Nigeria

Nigeria’s rating at risk as debt, financing gap rise-Fitch

Reuters -
ABUJA/LAGOS (Reuters) - A sharp rise in Nigeria’s sovereign debt and a ballooning financing gap could trigger a rating downgrade as policymakers...
Read more
International News

Who Funds The Police?

CNBC -
The killing of George Floyd has sparked a movement to defund the police that has gained unprecedented support across the nation. Despite a sharp decline in crime rates since the early 1990s, the United States is spending more on policing than ever, a
Read more
Videos

Nigerian bourse extends loses

CNBC Africa -
Despite persistent selling reported at the Nigerian bourse on Tuesday, the benchmark indicator All Share Index shed 2 basis points. Joining CNBC Africa to take stock of today’s trade at the Lagos bourse is Dare Fajimolu, Chief Research Officer at Blue Vertex joins CNBC Africa for more....
Read more
Videos

#SpecialBudget2020: What finmin Mboweni’s emergency budget means for you & the economy

CNBC Africa -
Join this CNBC Africa panel of experts as they breakdown Finance Minister Tito Mboweni’s emergency budget. The budget seeks to help cushion the country's economy against the adverse effects of COVID-19....
Read more

Partner Content

Brandcom

Is Market Volatility Here For The Foreseeable Future?

Brandcom Partner -
Content provided by CompareForexBrokers Prior to understanding why market volatility might be here to stay for the foreseeable future,...
Read more
Brandcom

DURBAN TOURISM LAUNCHES “VIRTUAL DURBAN EXCURSIONS”

Brandcom Partner -
FROM THE MAYOR’S DESK Halfway through the month of May, we had fruitful engagements...
Read more

Trending Now

Southern Africa

South Africa’s budget deficit, debt seen widening as virus hits economy

CNBC -
South Africa’s budget deficit is projected to widen sharply while debt is seen ballooning significantly, the Treasury said on Wednesday, as the COVID-19 pandemic...
Read more
Videos

#SpecialBudget2020: Markets react to finmin Mboweni’s emergency budget

CNBC Africa -
CNBC Africa’s Godfrey Mutizwa has an in-depth discussion with our panel of experts looking at the emergency budget speech presented by Tito Mboweni....
Read more
Videos

#SpecialBudget2020: Did finmin Mboweni’s supplementary budget meet expectations?

CNBC Africa -
Tertia Jacobs, Treasury Economist at Investec and Ronald King, Head: Public Policy & Regulatory Affairs at PSG join CNBC Africa’s Fifi Peters to breakdown the supplementary budget presented by finance minister Tito Mboweni.
Read more
Economy

“Broad is the road that leads to destruction,” bleak words in a bleak budget from Tito Mboweni.

Chris Bishop -
"Enter through the narrow gate for wide is the gate and broad is the road that leads to destruction and many find it. The narrow road is the one that leads to life and few can find it
Read more
- Advertisement -

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Copyright Africa Business News Pty. Ltd. © 2020. All Rights Reserved