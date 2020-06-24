South African finance minister Tito Mboweni delivered his emergency budget to help the country’s economy weather the COVID-19 crisis….
#SpecialBudget2020: Finance Minister Tito Mboweni delivers emergency budget (full speech)
"Broad is the road that leads to destruction," bleak words in a bleak budget from Tito Mboweni.
"Enter through the narrow gate for wide is the gate and broad is the road that leads to destruction and many find it. The narrow road is the one that leads to life and few can find it
COVID-19: "This Hippo is eating our children's inheritance"Tito Mboweni on debt in the emergency budget
"We have flattened the curve and saved many lives. As a farmer will tell you when the storm is raging you have to protect you plants....the storm shall pass," says Mboweni.
