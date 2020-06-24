SpecialBudget2020: Markets react to finmin Mboweni’s emergency budget

CNBC Africa’s Godfrey Mutizwa has an in-depth discussion with our panel of experts looking at the emergency budget speech presented by Tito Mboweni….
Related Content
APO
Coronavirus – Africa: UNHCR appeals for resettlement places as record forced displacement and protection needs outstrip solutions
Download logoOver 1.4 million refugees currently residing in 62 host countries will be in need of resettlement next year according to latest estimates released by UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, at an annual resettlement forum today. “With one per cent of humanity now displaced and the overwhelming majority hosted in developing regions facing their own challenges, protection needs are rising but there is a huge deficit in terms of solutions. We need countries to do more and help us find saf
APO
Coronavirus – South Sudan: Continuing efforts towards peace in South Sudan
Download logoStatement by Ambassador Jonathan Allen, UK Chargé d’Affaires to the UN, at the Security Council briefing on UNMISS. Thank you, Madam President. I’d like to thank SRSG Shearer and Mr Yakani for their briefings today. I also wish to convey the United Kingdom’s gratitude for the work that UNMISS continues to do under immensely challenging circumstances. In March, this Council unanimously commended the South Sudanese parties for demonstrating leadership. The
APO
Coronavirus – Sudan: UNAMID awareness campaign on COVID-19
UNAMID Bangladeshi peacekeepers provide masks and hand sanitizers to local population in the streets of Elfasher town in North Darfur as part of their awareness campaign on COVID-19. This campaign is also extended to university students and lecturers at Elfasher University. These efforts are part of the Mission’s overall response to support the host community in combating the spread of COVID-19.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of African Union-United Nations Mission in Darfur (UNAMID).Me
APO
Coronavirus – Somalia: Update on COVID-19 in Somalia (24th June 2020)
Download logoNew cases confirmed today: 25 Somaliland: 17 Benadir: 7 South West: 1 Male: 19 Female: 6 Recovery: 8 Death: 0 Total confirmed cases: 2,860 Total recoveries: 837 Total deaths: 90Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health & Human Services, Federal Republic of Somalia.
Subscribe to our newsletter
Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox
More from CNBC Africa
Nigeria
Nigeria’s rating at risk as debt, financing gap rise-Fitch
Reuters -
ABUJA/LAGOS (Reuters) - A sharp rise in Nigeria’s sovereign debt and a ballooning financing gap could trigger a rating downgrade as policymakers...
International News
Who Funds The Police?
CNBC -
The killing of George Floyd has sparked a movement to defund the police that has gained unprecedented support across the nation. Despite a sharp decline in crime rates since the early 1990s, the United States is spending more on policing than ever, a
Videos
Nigerian bourse extends loses
Despite persistent selling reported at the Nigerian bourse on Tuesday, the benchmark indicator All Share Index shed 2 basis points. Joining CNBC Africa to take stock of today’s trade at the Lagos bourse is Dare Fajimolu, Chief Research Officer at Blue Vertex joins CNBC Africa for more....
Videos
#SpecialBudget2020: What finmin Mboweni’s emergency budget means for you & the economy
Join this CNBC Africa panel of experts as they breakdown Finance Minister Tito Mboweni’s emergency budget. The budget seeks to help cushion the country's economy against the adverse effects of COVID-19....
Partner Content
Brandcom
Is Market Volatility Here For The Foreseeable Future?
Content provided by CompareForexBrokers Prior to understanding why market volatility might be here to stay for the foreseeable future,...
Brandcom
DURBAN TOURISM LAUNCHES “VIRTUAL DURBAN EXCURSIONS”
FROM THE MAYOR’S DESK Halfway through the month of May, we had fruitful engagements...
Trending Now
Southern Africa
South Africa’s budget deficit, debt seen widening as virus hits economy
CNBC -
South Africa’s budget deficit is projected to widen sharply while debt is seen ballooning significantly, the Treasury said on Wednesday, as the COVID-19 pandemic...
Videos
#SpecialBudget2020: Markets react to finmin Mboweni’s emergency budget
CNBC Africa’s Godfrey Mutizwa has an in-depth discussion with our panel of experts looking at the emergency budget speech presented by Tito Mboweni....
Videos
#SpecialBudget2020: Did finmin Mboweni’s supplementary budget meet expectations?
Tertia Jacobs, Treasury Economist at Investec and Ronald King, Head: Public Policy & Regulatory Affairs at PSG join CNBC Africa’s Fifi Peters to breakdown the supplementary budget presented by finance minister Tito Mboweni.
Economy
“Broad is the road that leads to destruction,” bleak words in a bleak budget from Tito Mboweni.
"Enter through the narrow gate for wide is the gate and broad is the road that leads to destruction and many find it. The narrow road is the one that leads to life and few can find it
- Advertisement -