Join this CNBC Africa panel of experts as they breakdown Finance Minister Tito Mboweni’s emergency budget. The budget seeks to help cushion the country’s economy against the adverse effects of COVID-19….
#SpecialBudget2020: What finmin Mboweni’s emergency budget means for you & the economy
COVID-19: “This Hippo is eating our children’s inheritance”Tito Mboweni on debt in the emergency budget
"We have flattened the curve and saved many lives. As a farmer will tell you when the storm is raging you have to protect you plants....the storm shall pass," says Mboweni.
#SpecialBudget2020: Finance Minister Tito Mboweni delivers emergency budget (full speech)
South African finance minister Tito Mboweni delivered his emergency budget to help the country's economy weather the COVID-19 crisis....
