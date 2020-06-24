#SpecialBudget2020: What finmin Mboweni’s emergency budget means for you & the economy

| Updated:
CNBC Africa
CNBC Africa

Join this CNBC Africa panel of experts as they breakdown Finance Minister Tito Mboweni’s emergency budget. The budget seeks to help cushion the country’s economy against the adverse effects of COVID-19….

Related Content

Economy

COVID-19: “This Hippo is eating our children’s inheritance”Tito Mboweni on debt in the emergency budget

Chris Bishop -
"We have flattened the curve and saved many lives. As a farmer will tell you when the storm is raging you have to protect you plants....the storm shall pass," says Mboweni.
Read more
Videos

#SpecialBudget2020: Finance Minister Tito Mboweni delivers emergency budget (full speech)

CNBC Africa -
South African finance minister Tito Mboweni delivered his emergency budget to help the country's economy weather the COVID-19 crisis....
Read more
APO

Coronavirus – Malawi: COVID-19 Daily Information Update (23rd June 2020)

Africa Press Office -
New cases: 45 Total confirmed cases: 848 Total active cases: 578 Total recovered: 259 Total number of tests conducted: 11174 Total deaths: 11Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health and Population, Republic of Malawi.Media filesDownload logo
Read more
APO

African Development Bank ranks 4th on global index of transparency

Africa Press Office -
Download logoPublish What You Fund has ranked the African Development Bank (www.AfDB.org) fourth out of 47 global development institutions on its Aid Transparency Index. The Index is the only independent measure of aid transparency among the world’s major development agencies. The index places the Bank in the highest category of transparency along with other world class institutions such as the World Bank, the Asian Development Bank and UNDP. “We congratulate the African Developme
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox

More from CNBC Africa

Economy

COVID-19: “This Hippo is eating our children’s inheritance”Tito Mboweni on debt in the emergency budget

Chris Bishop -
"We have flattened the curve and saved many lives. As a farmer will tell you when the storm is raging you have to protect you plants....the storm shall pass," says Mboweni.
Read more
Videos

#SpecialBudget2020: Finance Minister Tito Mboweni delivers emergency budget (full speech)

CNBC Africa -
South African finance minister Tito Mboweni delivered his emergency budget to help the country's economy weather the COVID-19 crisis....
Read more
Videos

#SpecialBudget2020: The budget tightrope for finmin Mboweni

CNBC Africa -
Annabel Bishop, Chief Economist at Investec joins CNBC Africa for an in-depth discussion about Finance Minister Tito Mboweni’s quest to find about R130 billion from his ministries to make up the R500 billion stimulus package to help the economy weather the COVID-19 pandemic....
Read more
Videos

Nigeria’s bonds market extends rally

CNBC Africa -
Nigeria’s bonds market continues to rally as demand for securities appeared to outweigh the supply at the previous trading session. The market witnessed a demand for all maturities across the curve despite the current low yield regime. Ifueko Oduekun, Team Lead, Treasury Coverage at Access Bank joins CNBC Africa for more....
Read more

Partner Content

Brandcom

Is Market Volatility Here For The Foreseeable Future?

Brandcom Partner -
Content provided by CompareForexBrokers Prior to understanding why market volatility might be here to stay for the foreseeable future,...
Read more
Brandcom

DURBAN TOURISM LAUNCHES “VIRTUAL DURBAN EXCURSIONS”

Brandcom Partner -
FROM THE MAYOR’S DESK Halfway through the month of May, we had fruitful engagements...
Read more

Trending Now

Economy

“Broad is the road that leads to destruction,” bleak words in a bleak budget from Tito Mboweni.

Chris Bishop -
"Enter through the narrow gate for wide is the gate and broad is the road that leads to destruction and many find it. The narrow road is the one that leads to life and few can find it
Read more
Nigeria

Nigeria’s rating at risk as debt, financing gap rise-Fitch

Reuters -
ABUJA/LAGOS (Reuters) - A sharp rise in Nigeria’s sovereign debt and a ballooning financing gap could trigger a rating downgrade as policymakers...
Read more
Videos

Nigerian bourse extends loses

CNBC Africa -
Despite persistent selling reported at the Nigerian bourse on Tuesday, the benchmark indicator All Share Index shed 2 basis points. Joining CNBC Africa to take stock of today’s trade at the Lagos bourse is Dare Fajimolu, Chief Research Officer at Blue Vertex joins CNBC Africa for more....
Read more
Videos

#SpecialBudget2020: What finmin Mboweni’s emergency budget means for you & the economy

CNBC Africa -
Join this CNBC Africa panel of experts as they breakdown Finance Minister Tito Mboweni’s emergency budget. The budget seeks to help cushion the country's economy against the adverse effects of COVID-19....
Read more
- Advertisement -

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Copyright Africa Business News Pty. Ltd. © 2020. All Rights Reserved