AfCTA: Why Africa should look at a flexible integration model

The African Continental Free Trade Agreement was supposed to be operationalized on the 1st of July, 2020. But this has taken a backseat as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic that has grappled the world. In spite of this, why is it important for the continent to look at a flexible economic model? CNBC Africa’s Arnold Kwizera spoke to Economist, Timothy Masiko for more on this.
Here’s what you should be asking your financial advisor amid COVID-19 crisis
The growing unemployment rate and yesterday’s budget announcement has many people worried about their personal finance, as the past 3 months have seen salary cuts, retrenchments and worrying markets for fearful investors. So what should you be asking your financial advisor during these trying times? Joining CNBC Africa for more is Sheila Ann Robey, Financial Advisor at Liberty.
#SpecialBudget2020: Economists react to Mboweni’s supplementary budget
Joining CNBC Africa to discuss a post-budget analysis of the emergency budget speech yesterday is Azar Jammine, Director and Chief Economist at Econometrix and Maarten Ackerman, Chief Economist and Advisory Partner at Citadel.
Microsoft: Secure collaborations key to advancing digital learning in Africa
Today as more and more people across the continent are required to stay home due to government lock-down interventions, we are seeing a massive shift towards remote learning. As we adjust to the new normal and governments take the much needed next steps towards safely re-opening the economies and adopting possible return to school strategies, blended learning will play a key role. Angela Nganga, Microsoft Education Lead for North, West, East and Southern Africa, Levant and Pakistan Countries joins CNBC Africa for more.
This initiative seeks to get every African school connected to the internet
Last September an initiative was launched by the United Nations Children’s Fund and the International Telecommunication Union, with the aim of connecting every school in the world to the internet by 2030. Now the project, dubbed, Giga, has officially kicked off and Rwanda has been chosen to lead Africa in implementation. Julianna Lindsey, Representative for Unicef Rwanda joins CNBC Africa for more.
The impact of COVID-19 on underwriting & insurance claims
As the global and local COVID-19 case numbers increase, the insurance and medical industry remains on high alert to mitigate the complications of the virus. Dr Marion Morkel, Chief Medical Adviser at Sanlam joins CNBC Africa’s Chris Bishop for more on COVID-19 outlook and how Sanlam is playing its role in the fight against the outbreak....
How to address the crisis of smuggling in Nigeria
Moves to address smuggling in Nigeria are back on the front burner as experts say various sectors of the economy suffer the adverse effects of the act - particularly the agricultural sector - and are calling for more legal backing. Kofo Olugbesan, Managing Director and CEO of Good Intentions Services joins CNBC Africa to discuss this ways through which the Nigerian law address smuggling effectively.
Against the Odds with Peace Hyde EP07 hosts Bolanle Austen-Peters
Bolanle Austen-Peters, is a Nigerian businesswoman, lawyer, award-winning film and theatre director. She is the founder and Managing Director of Terra Kulture, the foremost Nigerian arts and culture centre located in Lagos, Nigeria. Bolanle is also the founder and CEO of BAP Productions which has raised the bar of production in the theatre industry in Nigeria since 2013. She shares her remarkable story building one of the leading organisations pushing Nigerian art and culture against all odds. https://www.cnbcafrica.com/category/tv-shows/against-all-odds/...
Nigeria’s FEC approves N2.3 trillion stimulus plan
Nigeria's Federal Executive Council has approved a transit plan between the country's Economic Recovery Growth Plan which elapses this year and a successor plan - the Nigeria Economic Sustainability Plan. The 2.3 trillion naira 12-month stimulus plan looks to combat recession projections and cushion COVID-19 impact on the economy. Winston Osuchukwu, Co-Founder of Trans-Sahara Incorporated joins CNBC Africa for more.
Is Market Volatility Here For The Foreseeable Future?
Content provided by CompareForexBrokers Prior to understanding why market volatility might be here to stay for the foreseeable future,...
DURBAN TOURISM LAUNCHES “VIRTUAL DURBAN EXCURSIONS”
FROM THE MAYOR’S DESK Halfway through the month of May, we had fruitful engagements...
Botswana issues maiden power generation licences to private producers
Reuters -
GABORONE (Reuters) - Botswana issued its first licences allowing three private companies to generate their own power which will mostly be destined...
AfCTA: Why Africa should look at a flexible integration model
Financial Derivatives on the outlook for Ghana’s cocoa sector
Ghana’s Cocoa Board says its plans to raise about $1.3 billion through a syndicate of banks is on course. This comes as the cocoa regulator launched a $600 million receivable-backed loan from various Development Financial Institutions. Damilola Akinbami, Head of Research at Financial Derivatives joins CNBC Africa for a focus on Ghana within Africa's cocoa industry....
COVID-19: What the future holds for Africa’s aviation industry
The International Air Transport Association, IATA, says 2020 will be the worst year for airlines as the industry is expected to post an $84.3 billion net loss. In Africa, IATA notes that the region was the weakest pre-COVID-19 crisis and that the pandemic has added to an already challenging operating environment. Adefunke Adeyemi, Regional Director, Advocacy and Strategic Relations for Africa at IATA joins CNBC Africa to discuss what the future holds for Africa’s air transport.
