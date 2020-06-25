Against the Odds with Peace Hyde EP07 hosts Bolanle Austen-Peters

Bolanle Austen-Peters, is a Nigerian businesswoman, lawyer, award-winning film and theatre director. She is the founder and Managing Director of Terra Kulture, the foremost Nigerian arts and culture centre located in Lagos, Nigeria. Bolanle is also the founder and CEO of BAP Productions which has raised the bar of production in the theatre industry in Nigeria since 2013. She shares her remarkable story building one of the leading organisations pushing Nigerian art and culture against all odds.

