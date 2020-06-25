Agriculture systems are facing many disruptions from the COVID-19 pandemics. The continent imports $80 billion of food and since January, 19 countries have imposed restrictions on food exports. The World Bank estimates that agriculture production in 2020 might contract up to 7 per cent in Africa. Lloyd D. Le Page, Senior Agriculture Advisor joins CNBC Africa for more.
COVID-19: How the pandemic is disrupting agriculture systems & food security in Africa
