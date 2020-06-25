How the twin-shocks of COVID-19 & low oil prices impacts Nigeria’s growth outlook

A survey by the Nigerian Economic Summit Group shows low tax morale among Nigerians as over 80 per cent of individuals and nearly 70 per cent of businesses believe that tax evasion is either not wrong at all, or that it is wrong but understandable. Only a few believe that tax evasion is wrong and punishable. Taiwo Oyedele, Partner and West Africa Tax Leader at PwC Nigeria joins CNBC Africa for more.