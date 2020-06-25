How to address the crisis of smuggling in Nigeria

Moves to address smuggling in Nigeria are back on the front burner as experts say various sectors of the economy suffer the adverse effects of the act – particularly the agricultural sector – and are calling for more legal backing. Kofo Olugbesan, Managing Director and CEO of Good Intentions Services joins CNBC Africa to discuss this ways through which the Nigerian law address smuggling effectively.

