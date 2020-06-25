The Mayor of Kigali City, Pudence Rubingisa sits down with CNBC Africa’s Steven Muvunyi to discuss the priorities in his 5-year term and plans to meet the housing, water, and electricity demand for close to 4 million people that are projected to be living in the city by 2050….
COVID-19: How the pandemic is disrupting agriculture systems & food security in Africa
Agriculture systems are facing many disruptions from the COVID-19 pandemics. The continent imports $80 billion of food and since January, 19 countries have imposed restrictions on food exports. The World Bank estimates that agriculture production in 2020 might contract up to 7 per cent in Africa. Lloyd D. Le Page, Senior Agriculture Advisor joins CNBC Africa for more.
In conversation with Kigali City mayor Pudence Rubingisa
Republic of Benin COVID-19 Laboratories Commence Operations after Grant from the Arab Africa Trade Bridges (AATB) Program
The Arab Africa Trade Bridges (AATB) Program, led by the International Islamic Trade Finance Corporation (ITFC) (www.ITFC-IDB.org) has granted emergency funding to the Republic of Benin to facilitate its COVID-19 ‘Screen-Isolate-Treat’ strategy as it fights to halt the spread of the virus. This initiative comes in line with the AATB Response to COVID-19 Crisis Plan set by the Executive Committee of the AATB, including the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB), the International Islamic
Africa Oil & Power Confirms New 2021 Date for Africa’s Energy Conference
Africa Oil & Power (AOP) 2021 (www.AfricaOilandPower.com) highlights African integration across borders throughout the entire energy value chain and examines the African investment environment post COVID-19; AOP 2021 welcomes presidents, ministers, national oil companies and utility heads, IPP and renewables executives and more for the fifth edition of Africa’s Energy Conference; AOP 2021 is the only event on the continent that fully unites power with petroleum, focusing on the driving fac
COVID-19: How the pandemic is disrupting agriculture systems & food security in Africa
In conversation with Kigali City mayor Pudence Rubingisa
Southern Africa
South Africa’s budget deficit, debt seen widening as virus hits economy
CNBC -
South Africa’s budget deficit is projected to widen sharply while debt is seen ballooning significantly, the Treasury said on Wednesday, as the COVID-19 pandemic...
#SpecialBudget2020: Markets react to finmin Mboweni’s emergency budget
CNBC Africa’s Godfrey Mutizwa has an in-depth discussion with our panel of experts looking at the emergency budget speech presented by Tito Mboweni....
Is Market Volatility Here For The Foreseeable Future?
Content provided by CompareForexBrokers Prior to understanding why market volatility might be here to stay for the foreseeable future,...
DURBAN TOURISM LAUNCHES “VIRTUAL DURBAN EXCURSIONS”
FROM THE MAYOR’S DESK Halfway through the month of May, we had fruitful engagements...
Mining
South Africa’s Harmony raises $200 million in share sale
Reuters -
JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - Harmony Gold raised $200 million after issuing more than 60 million new ordinary shares to partly fund its purchase...
This is what you should be asking your financial advisor amid COVID-19 crisis
The growing unemployment rate and yesterday’s budget announcement has many people worried about their personal finance, as the past 3 months have seen salary cuts, retrenchments and worrying markets for fearful investors. So what should you be asking your financial advisor during these trying times? Joining CNBC Africa for more is Sheila Ann Robey, Financial Advisor at Liberty.
Microsoft: Secure collaborations key to advancing digital learning in Africa
Today as more and more people across the continent are required to stay home due to government lock-down interventions, we are seeing a massive shift towards remote learning. As we adjust to the new normal and governments take the much needed next steps towards safely re-opening the economies and adopting possible return to school strategies, blended learning will play a key role. Angela Nganga, Microsoft Education Lead for North, West, East and Southern Africa, Levant and Pakistan Countries joins CNBC Africa for more.
This initiative seeks to get every African school connected to the internet
Last September an initiative was launched by the United Nations Children’s Fund and the International Telecommunication Union, with the aim of connecting every school in the world to the internet by 2030. Now the project, dubbed, Giga, has officially kicked off and Rwanda has been chosen to lead Africa in implementation. Julianna Lindsey, Representative for Unicef Rwanda joins CNBC Africa for more.
