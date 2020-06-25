Is SA ready to deal with a looming sovereign debt crisis?

A day after Finance minister Tito Mboweni delivered his crucial supplementary budget speech, the markets are down, the rand dollar exchange is taking a hit and the economy looks bleak at best. So where to now? Arthur Kamp, Chief Economist at Sanlam Investments joins CNBC Africa for more.
This initiative seeks to get every African school connected to the internet
Last September an initiative was launched by the United Nations Children’s Fund and the International Telecommunication Union, with the aim of connecting every school in the world to the internet by 2030. Now the project, dubbed, Giga, has officially kicked off and Rwanda has been chosen to lead Africa in implementation. Julianna Lindsey, Representative for Unicef Rwanda joins CNBC Africa for more.
COVID-19: How the pandemic is disrupting agriculture systems & food security in Africa
Agriculture systems are facing many disruptions from the COVID-19 pandemics. The continent imports $80 billion of food and since January, 19 countries have imposed restrictions on food exports. The World Bank estimates that agriculture production in 2020 might contract up to 7 per cent in Africa. Lloyd D. Le Page, Senior Agriculture Advisor joins CNBC Africa for more.
#SpecialBudget2020: Did finmin Mboweni’s supplementary budget meet expectations?
Tertia Jacobs, Treasury Economist at Investec and Ronald King, Head: Public Policy & Regulatory Affairs at PSG join CNBC Africa’s Fifi Peters to breakdown the supplementary budget presented by finance minister Tito Mboweni.
Bolt secures about $103mn investment capital to help navigate COVID-19 shocks
Bolt raised an investment round amounting to about $103 million from Naya Capital Management to boost its growth and development strategy. Ola Akinnusi, Country Manager of Bolt Kenya joins CNBC Africa for more.
AfCTA: Why Africa should look at a flexible integration model
The African Continental Free Trade Agreement was supposed to be operationalized on the 1st of July, 2020. But this has taken a backseat as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic that has grappled the world. In spite of this, why is it important for the continent to look at a flexible economic model? CNBC Africa's Arnold Kwizera spoke to Economist, Timothy Masiko for more on this.
Financial Derivatives on the outlook for Ghana’s cocoa sector
Ghana’s Cocoa Board says its plans to raise about $1.3 billion through a syndicate of banks is on course. This comes as the cocoa regulator launched a $600 million receivable-backed loan from various Development Financial Institutions. Damilola Akinbami, Head of Research at Financial Derivatives joins CNBC Africa for a focus on Ghana within Africa's cocoa industry....
COVID-19: What the future holds for Africa’s aviation industry
The International Air Transport Association, IATA, says 2020 will be the worst year for airlines as the industry is expected to post an $84.3 billion net loss. In Africa, IATA notes that the region was the weakest pre-COVID-19 crisis and that the pandemic has added to an already challenging operating environment. Adefunke Adeyemi, Regional Director, Advocacy and Strategic Relations for Africa at IATA joins CNBC Africa to discuss what the future holds for Africa’s air transport.
The impact of COVID-19 on underwriting & insurance claims
As the global and local COVID-19 case numbers increase, the insurance and medical industry remains on high alert to mitigate the complications of the virus. Dr Marion Morkel, Chief Medical Adviser at Sanlam joins CNBC Africa’s Chris Bishop for more on COVID-19 outlook and how Sanlam is playing its role in the fight against the outbreak....
Tax Ombud release findings of second systemic investigation against SARS
This week the South African Revenue Service tolled of the full extent of its problems by revealing a shortfall of almost R300 billion leaving the government with less money to spend at a time it’s most needed. And yet the people who pay this dwindling amount of tax are often disputing this every step of the way. How often and how serious are these dispute. Tax Ombud Professor Thabo Legwaila, CEO of the Tax Ombud joins CNBC Africa for more.
Is SA ready to deal with a looming sovereign debt crisis?
The Rise Of Socially Conscious Investing
ESG is a catch-all term for investing strategies that consider a company’s environmental, social and governance factors. ESG investing is predicted to surge following the coronavirus pandemic and demonstrations over racial justice. Consumers and Wa
Botswana issues maiden power generation licences to private producers
GABORONE (Reuters) - Botswana issued its first licences allowing three private companies to generate their own power which will mostly be destined...
