Microsoft: Secure collaborations key to advancing digital learning in Africa

Today as more and more people across the continent are required to stay home due to government lock-down interventions, we are seeing a massive shift towards remote learning. As we adjust to the new normal and governments take the much needed next steps towards safely re-opening the economies and adopting possible return to school strategies, blended learning will play a key role. Angela Nganga, Microsoft Education Lead for North, West, East and Southern Africa, Levant and Pakistan Countries joins CNBC Africa for more.