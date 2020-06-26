South Africa, as the current chair of the African Union, has been leading the charge for financial support in the economic crisis brought on by COVID-19. Looking beyond the pandemic, and towards economic recovery, increased trade is essential. Even before COVID-19 changed the gameplan, Africa’s infrastructure gap was a matter of concern. CNBC Africa’s Chris Bishop speaks to Lerato Mataboge, Deputy Director-General of the South African Department of Trade and Industry about what the DTI is doing about filling the infrastructure gap and encouraging trade….
Building Africa’s Prosperity EP5: What the DTI is doing to bridge Africa’s infrastructure gap
