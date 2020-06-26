COVID-19: Rwanda reimposes lockdown in parts of Kigali City

Rwanda has reimposed lock-down in parts of Kigali in a bid to prevent the spread of the coronavirus in other areas. Moreover, the Central Bank has announced that commercial banks have restructured loans amounting to about $679.5 million in a move to mitigate Rwandans from making monthly payments. During the same time, Equity Group Holdings ended its negotiations to acquire the banking businesses owned by Atlas Mara in Rwanda, Tanzania, Zambia, and Mozambique. Hudson Kuteesa, journalist with The Newtimes for more joins CNBC Africa for more.
Related Content
CEO Interviews
Hulamin CEO on COVID-19 impact on the aluminium market
Aluminium supplier and exporter, Hulamin has reported depressed losses in its international and local market due to decreased export sales and the groups headline earnings plummeting to a loss of R240 million. Hulamin CEO, Richard Jacob joins CNBC Africa for more.
Southern Africa
Moody’s says South Africa unlikely to stabilise debt by 2023
Reuters -
JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - The South African government target to stabilise its ballooning debt by 2023 will be very difficult to achieve and...
Coronavirus
How this Rwandan NGO is stepping up to feed vulnerable patients during COVID-19
Local Rwandan NGO, Solid Africa has been operating since 2011, providing food, hygiene products and medical fees for the most vulnerable patients in public hospitals with the help of donations and volunteers. Now with support from larger development partners, the organization has managed to open an industrial kitchen and can cater to hundreds of patients a day just in time for response to a global pandemic. Solid Africa Founder, Isabelle Kamariza joins CNBC Africa for more.
East Africa
South Sudan leaders reach key deal on control of states
African Union sanctions for unpaid dues, desert locusts wreaking havoc on agriculture and a promising new deal on State allocation meant to enhance local trade; these are the stories making news in South Sudan. CNBC Africa spoke to analyst, Akol Dok for more.
Subscribe to our newsletter
Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox
More from CNBC Africa
Videos
Nigeria’s bonds market sustains bullish trade
Nigeria’s bond market has been on a bullish run all week with buying interest witnessed across some maturities despite the low system liquidity levels. Femi Ogundimu, Fixed Income Dealer at Access Bank joins CNBC Africa for a recap of this week’s activities at Nigeria’s Fixed Income market....
Coronavirus
COVID-19: IFC moves to support Nigerian businesses hit by the pandemic
As the economic fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic continue to rip through businesses across Africa and the globe, to what extent can international and development finance institutions provide support for Africa?
CEO Interviews
Kulula Founder on plans to launch a new domestic airline in SA
Kulula founder and hotel disrupter, Gidon Novick is setting his eye back onto the aviation industry as he hopes to launch a new low-cost domestic airline in South Africa. This is amid the chaotic global aviation industry and South Africa’s depressed airline market. Joining CNBC Africa for more is Gidon Novick, Founder of Kulula and the Former CEO of Comair.
CEO Interviews
Hulamin CEO on COVID-19 impact on the aluminium market
Aluminium supplier and exporter, Hulamin has reported depressed losses in its international and local market due to decreased export sales and the groups headline earnings plummeting to a loss of R240 million. Hulamin CEO, Richard Jacob joins CNBC Africa for more.
Partner Content
Brandcom
Is Market Volatility Here For The Foreseeable Future?
Content provided by CompareForexBrokers Prior to understanding why market volatility might be here to stay for the foreseeable future,...
Brandcom
DURBAN TOURISM LAUNCHES “VIRTUAL DURBAN EXCURSIONS”
FROM THE MAYOR’S DESK Halfway through the month of May, we had fruitful engagements...
Trending Now
Economy
THE WEEKEND READ: Analysis– a budget long on words but short on detail.
Approaching the IMF and World Bank for assistance will rankle many within the ruling African National Congress (ANC) and its alliance partners. Mr Mboweni found himself in the cross hairs in April when ANC Secretary General Ace Magashule and his alliance counterparts called on President Cyril Ramaphosa to reject an approach to the IMF or World Bank for assistance in the fight against Covid-19 following comments by the finance minister.
Videos
COVID-19: Rwanda reimposes lockdown in parts of Kigali City
Rwanda has reimposed lock-down in parts of Kigali in a bid to prevent the spread of the coronavirus in other areas. Moreover, the Central Bank has announced that commercial banks have restructured loans amounting to about $679.5 million in a move to mitigate Rwandans from making monthly payments. During the same time, Equity Group Holdings ended its negotiations to acquire the banking businesses owned by Atlas Mara in Rwanda, Tanzania, Zambia, and Mozambique. Hudson Kuteesa, journalist with The Newtimes for more joins CNBC Africa for more.
Videos
COVID-19: African banks under pressure to accelerate digital transformation
COVID-19 pandemic has increased digital ways of spending, borrowing and lending, and making payments drastically. In a post-COVID-19 Rwanda, this is only going to increase financial institutions supported by economic policy changes from regulators, and national banks will have to prioritise digital transformation. CNBC Africa spoke to Samuel Tayengwa, acting CEO at TransUnion to expand on what a post-COVID-19 Rwanda will look like and what banks and businesses should be working on to be.
Videos
Access Bank on the role of business in achieving SDGs
2020 marks the fifth year since the launch of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. It also means that there are ten years left to achieve the systemic changes needed to reach the Sustainable Development Goals by 2030. So how can organisations drive these changes? Omobolanle Victor-Laniyan, Head of Sustainability at Access Bank joins CNBC Africa for more.
- Advertisement -