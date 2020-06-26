Nigeria’s bonds market sustains bullish trade

Nigeria’s bond market has been on a bullish run all week with buying interest witnessed across some maturities despite the low system liquidity levels. Femi Ogundimu, Fixed Income Dealer at Access Bank joins CNBC Africa for a recap of this week’s activities at Nigeria’s Fixed Income market….
APO
Coronavirus: Eswatini Recieves medical supplies from the Republic of India
Prime Minister Ambrose Dlamini is at the Central Medical Stores (CMS) in Matsapha to receive, on behalf of His Majesty King Mswati III, medical supplies from the Republic of India. The PM is also touring the facility which supplies over 400 health facilities on a monthly basis. Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Government of Eswatini.Media filesDownload logo
Kulula Founder on plans to launch a new domestic airline in SA
Kulula founder and hotel disrupter, Gidon Novick is setting his eye back onto the aviation industry as he hopes to launch a new low-cost domestic airline in South Africa. This is amid the chaotic global aviation industry and South Africa’s depressed airline market. Joining CNBC Africa for more is Gidon Novick, Founder of Kulula and the Former CEO of Comair.
APO
Coronavirus: Seychelles to resume passenger flights on 1st August
Download logoPresident Danny Faure on June 23, 2020 announced that commercial passenger flights to Seychelles are to resume on August 1, 2020. The decision was announced following a meeting at the State House, chaired by President Danny Faure, and attended by officials from the Public Health Authority; Ministry of Finance, Trade, Investment and Economic Planning; Central Bank of Seychelles (CBS); Citizens Engagement Platform Seychelles (Ceps); Seychelles Inter-Faith Council (Sifco); Seychelle
APO
Uganda’s Second Licensing Round: Joining Africa’s Next Oil & Gas Frontier
Among the few ongoing licensing rounds on the continent this year is Uganda’s Second Licensing Round, announced by the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources last year. The deadline for submitting the application for qualification on the five blocks on offer in the Albertine Graben is September 30th, 2020. The acreages on offer have become even more attractive since Tullow Oil announced the sale of its entire stake in the Lake Albert Development Project earlier this year to Total. T
Coronavirus
African Parliament calls on AU members to strengthen healthcare systems in response to COVID-19
Amid the Covid-19 outbreak in Africa, The Pan-African Parliament has urged African Union member states to allocate sufficient funding for its healthcare systems. Joining CNBC Africa for more Sylvia Mthethwa, is Sylvia Mthethwa, Senator from the Kingdom of Eswatini and Rapporteur of the Pan-African Parliament Committee on Health....
Southern Africa
Moody’s says South Africa unlikely to stabilise debt by 2023
Reuters -
JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - The South African government target to stabilise its ballooning debt by 2023 will be very difficult to achieve and...
Coronavirus
How this Rwandan NGO is stepping up to feed vulnerable patients during COVID-19
Local Rwandan NGO, Solid Africa has been operating since 2011, providing food, hygiene products and medical fees for the most vulnerable patients in public hospitals with the help of donations and volunteers. Now with support from larger development partners, the organization has managed to open an industrial kitchen and can cater to hundreds of patients a day just in time for response to a global pandemic. Solid Africa Founder, Isabelle Kamariza joins CNBC Africa for more.
East Africa
South Sudan leaders reach key deal on control of states
African Union sanctions for unpaid dues, desert locusts wreaking havoc on agriculture and a promising new deal on State allocation meant to enhance local trade; these are the stories making news in South Sudan. CNBC Africa spoke to analyst, Akol Dok for more.
Brandcom
Is Market Volatility Here For The Foreseeable Future?
Content provided by CompareForexBrokers Prior to understanding why market volatility might be here to stay for the foreseeable future,...
Brandcom
DURBAN TOURISM LAUNCHES “VIRTUAL DURBAN EXCURSIONS”
FROM THE MAYOR’S DESK Halfway through the month of May, we had fruitful engagements...
Nigeria’s bonds market sustains bullish trade
Coronavirus
COVID-19: IFC moves to support Nigerian businesses hit by the pandemic
As the economic fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic continue to rip through businesses across Africa and the globe, to what extent can international and development finance institutions provide support for Africa?
Kulula Founder on plans to launch a new domestic airline in SA
Hulamin CEO on COVID-19 impact on the aluminium market
Aluminium supplier and exporter, Hulamin has reported depressed losses in its international and local market due to decreased export sales and the groups headline earnings plummeting to a loss of R240 million. Hulamin CEO, Richard Jacob joins CNBC Africa for more.
