Unlocking Rwanda’s fitness industry

The closure of gyms and fitness centres around the world as part of mitigating the spread of COVID-19 has seen a surge of interest in home fitness equipment and online coaching sessions. Not only does the industry play a key role in improving the health and fitness of people, it has a direct contribution to the economy. On this episode of Doing Business in Rwanda, we explore key elements that investors should be aware of if they are looking to invest in the fitness industry in Rwanda….
Related Content
APO
Virtual Consultative Workshop on the Strategy for the Mainstreaming and the inclusion of the African Charter on Democracy, Elections and Governance (ACDEG) in the...
Download logoDate; MONDAY, JUNE 29, 2020 FROM 15:00 TO 18:00 (EAT) As part of its mandate to implement the African Union's vision of respect of rule of law on the continent, the Constitutionalism and Rule of Law Unit of the Department of Political Affairs of the African Union Commission is holding a “Virtual Consultative Workshop on the Strategy for the Mainstreaming and the Inclusion of the ACDEG in the School Curricula and the launching of the pilot project” on Monday, June
APO
Coronavirus – Malawi: UN Malawi COVID-19 Update Situation Update
Download logoMALAWI HIGHLIGHTS 640 Malawian returnees and deportees were received by humanitarian partners 3,056,153 people were reached with COVID-19 messaging this week 41 COVID-19 testing sites are now operational 80,000 learners received take home rations as at 19 June Download Report: https://bit.ly/2VpjkKw Distributed by APO Group on behalf of UN Country Team in Malawi (UNCT).
APO
Coronavirus – Ethiopia: COVID-19 Response Overview
Download logo1. Partnerships and Coordination As the designated lead agency for supporting the Government of Ethiopia (GoE) in the management of migrant returnees, IOM continued to support GoE in coordinating support for quarantine facilities in Addis Ababa and the regions (54 in total). Download Report: https://bit.ly/2NN4V6Z 2. Disease Surveillance • Between 1 April and 26 June, Ethiopia received over 18,650 returnees: 4,774 from Sudan, 3,981 from Djibouti, 3,936 from Somalia, 3
APO
Coronavirus – Ivory Coast: Harm reduction continues for people who use drugs during COVID-19 in Côte d’Ivoire
Download logoIt’s 10 in the morning in Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire. Like every morning, Arouna Bakari (not his real name), mask on his face, washes his hands before entering a “smoking room”, as people who use drugs call the open drug-taking places in Abidjan. He checks that the hand washing sink installed in front of the smoking room is working properly. He can now start his work and distribute prevention equipment against COVID-19 to the people who gather there. Mr
Subscribe to our newsletter
Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox
More from CNBC Africa
Economy
South Africa unlikely to sort out its debt in four years – Fitch.
We view the government's forecast of gross loan debt rising to 81.8% of GDP in FY21, much higher than the 65.6% in the original budget, as realistic. However, we believe its expectation that debt will peak at 87.4% in FY24 is optimistic. This would require sufficient fiscal consolidation to achieve a primary budget surplus in that year, which would be South Africa's first since 2008, towards the end of the commodity boom.
International News
Police Unions And The Fight To Reform Law Enforcement
CNBC -
After the death of George Floyd in police custody, activists across the US have advocated for a fundamental shift in policing. One hurdle to any significant changes in many localities are police unions, which have significant power over policies that
Videos
JSE launches new sustainability segment
Green bonds, social bonds and sustainability bonds all to help with the Sustainable Development Goal commitments. The Johannesburg Stock Exchange announced this week that the Green Bond Segment will expand to a fully-fledged Sustainability Segment. The aim – provide a platform for companies to raise debt for green, social and sustainable initiatives. What does this mean? Valdene Reddy, Director of Capital Markets at the JSE joins CNBC Africa for more.
Videos
Update on Africa’s COVID-19 vaccine trial
It seems in South Africa this Covid-19 outbreak is going to get a lot worse before it gets better. The National Institute for Communicable Diseases is projecting that South Africa could come close to 408 000 coronavirus cases by the middle of next month. Right now it has over 118 000 positive Covid-19 cases with over 2000 deaths. On Wednesday the trials began and the first person was injected with a tested vaccine at Witwatersrand University in Johannesburg. The university called for 50 volunteers and they got 300. What’s happening? Dr Anthonet Koen, Principal Investigator joins CNBC Africa for more.
Partner Content
Brandcom
Is Market Volatility Here For The Foreseeable Future?
Content provided by CompareForexBrokers Prior to understanding why market volatility might be here to stay for the foreseeable future,...
Brandcom
DURBAN TOURISM LAUNCHES “VIRTUAL DURBAN EXCURSIONS”
FROM THE MAYOR’S DESK Halfway through the month of May, we had fruitful engagements...
Trending Now
Coronavirus
Unlocking Rwanda’s fitness industry
The closure of gyms and fitness centres around the world as part of mitigating the spread of COVID-19 has seen a surge of interest in home fitness equipment and online coaching sessions. Not only does the industry play a key role in improving the health and fitness of people, it has a direct contribution to the economy. On this episode of Doing Business in Rwanda, we explore key elements that investors should be aware of if they are looking to invest in the fitness industry in Rwanda....
International News
Who Regulates What’s Posted Online?
CNBC -
Both President Trump and the Department of Justice are calling for a reexamination of Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act. The act was originally meant to curb pornography and illicit materials posted online, but except for Section 230, it
Financial
Cote d’Ivoire airline gets $24 million government boost
Reuters -
ABIDJAN (Reuters) - Ivory Coast’s national airline Air Cote d’Ivoire received 14 billion CFA francs ($24.09 million) from the government to keep...
News
Zimbabwe suspends stock exchange, mobile payments over ‘economic sabotage’
Reuters -
HARARE (Reuters) - Zimbabwe on Friday suspended trade on the stock exchange and mobile phone-based payments to address what President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s...
- Advertisement -