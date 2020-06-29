Mauritian economy contracts 2% in Q1 on COVID-19 headwinds

Mauritius released its first quarter GDP numbers today, reporting a 2 per cent year on year contraction in economic activity. The weak performance in the first quarter was driven largely by contractions in agriculture, construction and wholesale and retail trade sectors. Botswana and South Africa also release GDP data this week and joining CNBC Africa for more is Ridle Markus, Africa Strategist at ABSA Corporate and Investment Banking.
JSE launches new sustainability segment
Green bonds, social bonds and sustainability bonds all to help with the Sustainable Development Goal commitments. The Johannesburg Stock Exchange announced this week that the Green Bond Segment will expand to a fully-fledged Sustainability Segment. The aim – provide a platform for companies to raise debt for green, social and sustainable initiatives. What does this mean? Valdene Reddy, Director of Capital Markets at the JSE joins CNBC Africa for more.
Update on Africa’s COVID-19 vaccine trial
It seems in South Africa this Covid-19 outbreak is going to get a lot worse before it gets better. The National Institute for Communicable Diseases is projecting that South Africa could come close to 408 000 coronavirus cases by the middle of next month. Right now it has over 118 000 positive Covid-19 cases with over 2000 deaths. On Wednesday the trials began and the first person was injected with a tested vaccine at Witwatersrand University in Johannesburg. The university called for 50 volunteers and they got 300. What’s happening? Dr Anthonet Koen, Principal Investigator joins CNBC Africa for more.
COVID-19: Rwanda reimposes lockdown in parts of Kigali City
Rwanda has reimposed lock-down in parts of Kigali in a bid to prevent the spread of the coronavirus in other areas. Moreover, the Central Bank has announced that commercial banks have restructured loans amounting to about $679.5 million in a move to mitigate Rwandans from making monthly payments. During the same time, Equity Group Holdings ended its negotiations to acquire the banking businesses owned by Atlas Mara in Rwanda, Tanzania, Zambia, and Mozambique. Hudson Kuteesa, journalist with The Newtimes for more joins CNBC Africa for more.
COVID-19: African banks under pressure to accelerate digital transformation
COVID-19 pandemic has increased digital ways of spending, borrowing and lending, and making payments drastically. In a post-COVID-19 Rwanda, this is only going to increase financial institutions supported by economic policy changes from regulators, and national banks will have to prioritise digital transformation. CNBC Africa spoke to Samuel Tayengwa, acting CEO at TransUnion to expand on what a post-COVID-19 Rwanda will look like and what banks and businesses should be working on to be.
RRA’s Bizimana Pascal on the effectiveness of tax reforms
Last year, the Rwanda Revenue Authority (RRA) implemented new reforms to ease tax payment and to further reduce the time spent on matters concerning tax administration. CNBC Africa’s Fiona Muthoni spoke with Bizimana Ruganintwali Pascal, Commissioner General of RRA for more.
Tunisia’s borders opened to soothe Covid-19 impact on toursim
TUNIS (Reuters) - Tunisia reopened its land, sea and air borders for the first time in more than three months on Saturday...
The Day After COVID-19: Overcoming the Novel Coronavirus double jeopardy in Central Africa
Amidst the suffering and the havoc caused by COVID-19, we witnessed the best of mankind. Former enemies forgot old quarrels and came together for the common good, some sanctions were waived for humanitarian reasons and fighting stopped temporarily.
Unlocking Rwanda’s fitness industry
The closure of gyms and fitness centres around the world as part of mitigating the spread of COVID-19 has seen a surge of interest in home fitness equipment and online coaching sessions. Not only does the industry play a key role in improving the health and fitness of people, it has a direct contribution to the economy. On this episode of Doing Business in Rwanda, we explore key elements that investors should be aware of if they are looking to invest in the fitness industry in Rwanda....
Is Market Volatility Here For The Foreseeable Future?
Content provided by CompareForexBrokers Prior to understanding why market volatility might be here to stay for the foreseeable future,...
DURBAN TOURISM LAUNCHES “VIRTUAL DURBAN EXCURSIONS”
FROM THE MAYOR’S DESK Halfway through the month of May, we had fruitful engagements...
Mauritian economy contracts 2% in Q1 on COVID-19 headwinds
Malawi presidential election: What Lazarus Chakwera’s victory means for business, economy
This morning the new president of Malawi will arrive at his desk in the hope of delivering the change in business he promised during his election campaign that delivered a rare victory. Opposition leader Lazarus Chakwera won 58 per cent of the vote over the incumbent Peter Mutharika in a re-run to make up for a disputed election in May last year. That ballot was called the tippex election because so many changes were made to voting papers to ensure a dubious Muthuarika victory that was overturned by the courts. Business Consultant and Patron of the Malawi Chapter of the Chartered Institute of Marketing, Mercus Chigoga joins CNBC Africa for more.
COVID-19: How technology is being deployed to combat the pandemic
More than ever the role of technology in ushering us into a new normal has been more evident but are we banking on the right industry for a quick bounce back? Is this even possible? Lacina Koné, Director General of Smart Africa joins CNBC Africa for more.
Why are companies cancelling their share based payment structures?
The current economic shut-down coupled with dramatic variability in the prices of listed equities means that executive long-term compensation plans are under-water. What does this mean for investors? Guy Addison, Founder at Addison Advisory Services joins CNBC Africa for more.
