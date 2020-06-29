RRA’s Bizimana Pascal on the effectiveness of tax reforms

Last year, the Rwanda Revenue Authority (RRA) implemented new reforms to ease tax payment and to further reduce the time spent on matters concerning tax administration. CNBC Africa’s Fiona Muthoni spoke with Bizimana Ruganintwali Pascal, Commissioner General of RRA for more.
Related Content
Videos
COVID-19: Rwanda reimposes lockdown in parts of Kigali City
Rwanda has reimposed lock-down in parts of Kigali in a bid to prevent the spread of the coronavirus in other areas. Moreover, the Central Bank has announced that commercial banks have restructured loans amounting to about $679.5 million in a move to mitigate Rwandans from making monthly payments. During the same time, Equity Group Holdings ended its negotiations to acquire the banking businesses owned by Atlas Mara in Rwanda, Tanzania, Zambia, and Mozambique. Hudson Kuteesa, journalist with The Newtimes for more joins CNBC Africa for more.
Videos
COVID-19: African banks under pressure to accelerate digital transformation
COVID-19 pandemic has increased digital ways of spending, borrowing and lending, and making payments drastically. In a post-COVID-19 Rwanda, this is only going to increase financial institutions supported by economic policy changes from regulators, and national banks will have to prioritise digital transformation. CNBC Africa spoke to Samuel Tayengwa, acting CEO at TransUnion to expand on what a post-COVID-19 Rwanda will look like and what banks and businesses should be working on to be.
Videos
Access Bank on the role of business in achieving SDGs
2020 marks the fifth year since the launch of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. It also means that there are ten years left to achieve the systemic changes needed to reach the Sustainable Development Goals by 2030. So how can organisations drive these changes? Omobolanle Victor-Laniyan, Head of Sustainability at Access Bank joins CNBC Africa for more.
Coronavirus
COVID-19: IFC moves to support Nigerian businesses hit by the pandemic
As the economic fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic continue to rip through businesses across Africa and the globe, to what extent can international and development finance institutions provide support for Africa?
Subscribe to our newsletter
Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox
More from CNBC Africa
article
The Day After COVID-19: Overcoming the Novel Coronavirus double jeopardy in Central Africa
Amidst the suffering and the havoc caused by COVID-19, we witnessed the best of mankind. Former enemies forgot old quarrels and came together for the common good, some sanctions were waived for humanitarian reasons and fighting stopped temporarily.
Coronavirus
Unlocking Rwanda’s fitness industry
The closure of gyms and fitness centres around the world as part of mitigating the spread of COVID-19 has seen a surge of interest in home fitness equipment and online coaching sessions. Not only does the industry play a key role in improving the health and fitness of people, it has a direct contribution to the economy. On this episode of Doing Business in Rwanda, we explore key elements that investors should be aware of if they are looking to invest in the fitness industry in Rwanda....
International News
Who Regulates What’s Posted Online?
CNBC -
Both President Trump and the Department of Justice are calling for a reexamination of Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act. The act was originally meant to curb pornography and illicit materials posted online, but except for Section 230, it
Financial
Cote d’Ivoire airline gets $24 million government boost
Reuters -
ABIDJAN (Reuters) - Ivory Coast’s national airline Air Cote d’Ivoire received 14 billion CFA francs ($24.09 million) from the government to keep...
Partner Content
Brandcom
Is Market Volatility Here For The Foreseeable Future?
Content provided by CompareForexBrokers Prior to understanding why market volatility might be here to stay for the foreseeable future,...
Brandcom
DURBAN TOURISM LAUNCHES “VIRTUAL DURBAN EXCURSIONS”
FROM THE MAYOR’S DESK Halfway through the month of May, we had fruitful engagements...
Trending Now
Videos
COVID-19: How technology is being deployed to combat the pandemic
More than ever the role of technology in ushering us into a new normal has been more evident but are we banking on the right industry for a quick bounce back? Is this even possible? Lacina Koné, Director General of Smart Africa joins CNBC Africa for more.
Videos
Why are companies cancelling their share based payment structures?
The current economic shut-down coupled with dramatic variability in the prices of listed equities means that executive long-term compensation plans are under-water. What does this mean for investors? Guy Addison, Founder at Addison Advisory Services joins CNBC Africa for more.
Videos
RRA’s Bizimana Pascal on the effectiveness of tax reforms
Last year, the Rwanda Revenue Authority (RRA) implemented new reforms to ease tax payment and to further reduce the time spent on matters concerning tax administration. CNBC Africa’s Fiona Muthoni spoke with Bizimana Ruganintwali Pascal, Commissioner General of RRA for more.
Coronavirus
Tunisia’s borders opened to soothe Covid-19 impact on toursim
Reuters -
TUNIS (Reuters) - Tunisia reopened its land, sea and air borders for the first time in more than three months on Saturday...
- Advertisement -