Toyota SA presses ahead with expansion despite COVID-19 headwinds

At a time when most companies are cutting back with their building, Toyota South Africa announcement a new R365 million parts warehouse construction. How are they doing this amid the restrictions of the lock-down and how sure are they that enough cars will be sold to make the project pay its way? Leon Theron, Senior Vice President of Sales & Marketing of Toyota joins CNBC Africa for more.
Related Content
Videos
Sorbet CEO on customer safety & hygiene practices during COVID-19
A number of leisure businesses are reopening under advanced level 3 lock-down. Sorbet is a nail and beauty business with a number of successful franchises nationwide, the group reopened its salons last week and joining CNBC Africa for more is Linda Sinclair, CEO of Sorbet.
Videos
Nestlé introduces second Starbucks At Home range in SA
Nestle South Africa is introducing its second phase of the Starbucks At Home range in retail stores such as Checkers, Pick ‘n Pay, Spar and Makro. The launch comes amid the Covid-19 crisis taking a knock on traditional coffee houses and some non-essential products. Nestle South Africa CEO, Bruno Olierhoek joins CNBC Africa for more.
Videos
Mauritian economy contracts 2% in Q1 on COVID-19 headwinds
Mauritius released its first quarter GDP numbers today, reporting a 2 per cent year on year contraction in economic activity. The weak performance in the first quarter was driven largely by contractions in agriculture, construction and wholesale and retail trade sectors. Botswana and South Africa also release GDP data this week and joining CNBC Africa for more is Ridle Markus, Africa Strategist at ABSA Corporate and Investment Banking.
Videos
Malawi presidential election: What Lazarus Chakwera’s victory means for business, economy
This morning the new president of Malawi will arrive at his desk in the hope of delivering the change in business he promised during his election campaign that delivered a rare victory. Opposition leader Lazarus Chakwera won 58 per cent of the vote over the incumbent Peter Mutharika in a re-run to make up for a disputed election in May last year. That ballot was called the tippex election because so many changes were made to voting papers to ensure a dubious Muthuarika victory that was overturned by the courts. Business Consultant and Patron of the Malawi Chapter of the Chartered Institute of Marketing, Mercus Chigoga joins CNBC Africa for more.
Subscribe to our newsletter
Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox
More from CNBC Africa
Videos
Kenya’s Central Bank maintains key repo rate at 7%
In what feels like a race against time, Kenya parliament's budgets appropriations committee approved the third supplementary budget on Friday for the financial year ending tomorrow, why so late and what are the implications of the latest changes? Churchill Ogutu, Head of Research at Genghis Capital joins CNBC Africa for more.
Videos
This is how COVID-19 has impacted Nigeria’s manufacturing sector
The World Economic Forum says the emergence of COVID-19 is accelerating the change of global value delivery models, with unprecedented consequences for manufactures and supply chains. Joining CNBC Africa to look at how the pandemic has impacted the manufacturing sector here in Nigeria is the President of the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria, Mansur Ahmed.
Videos
ECOB Capital: How COVID-19 has impacted Nigeria’s fixed income & Fx market
The economic impact of the global spread of COVID-19 has heightened market risk aversion in ways not seen since the global financial crisis. That’s according to the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development. Emmanuel Odiaka, Managing Director and CEO of ECOB Capital joins CNBC Africa for more....
Videos
Minister Mamora on implementing Nigeria’s COVID-19 response Action Plan
With the approval of Nigeria’s Health Sector Covid-19 Pandemic Response Action Plan by the National Council on Health, Nigeria’s Minister of State Health Dr Olorunnimbe Mamora joins CNBC Africa to discuss the next steps to implement the plan as Nigeria tweaks its efforts to contain the Covid-19 outbreak....
Partner Content
Brandcom
Is Market Volatility Here For The Foreseeable Future?
Content provided by CompareForexBrokers Prior to understanding why market volatility might be here to stay for the foreseeable future,...
Brandcom
DURBAN TOURISM LAUNCHES “VIRTUAL DURBAN EXCURSIONS”
FROM THE MAYOR’S DESK Halfway through the month of May, we had fruitful engagements...
Trending Now
Southern Africa
Does a man of God have a prayer when to comes to saving Malawi?
“He comes from a very different environment. He believes in the values of a Christian. He is new in politics and he comes from a Christian community and is going to bring a lot of fresh air. He is certainly likely to be a man of his word,” says Mercus Chigoga patron of the Malawi chapter of the Chartered Institute of Marketing.
Videos
Toyota SA presses ahead with expansion despite COVID-19 headwinds
At a time when most companies are cutting back with their building, Toyota South Africa announcement a new R365 million parts warehouse construction. How are they doing this amid the restrictions of the lock-down and how sure are they that enough cars will be sold to make the project pay its way? Leon Theron, Senior Vice President of Sales & Marketing of Toyota joins CNBC Africa for more.
Videos
COVID-19 lock-down: Sisa Ntshona on how to reopen SA’s tourism industry
For more than 90 days South African’s lived with a travel ban. President Cyril Ramaphosa announced earlier this month that the country will ease on its travelling restrictions, but on Friday Travel and Tourism minister Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane made it clear that there will be no leisure travelling between provinces. It’s likely to cripple an already struggling tourism industry and by how much? SA Tourism CEO, Sisa Ntshona joins CNBC Africa for more.
Videos
How to revive Rwandan tourism after COVID-19
The tourism sector has been the greatest hit by the COVID-19 pandemic with almost 80 per cent of jobs in the industry facing uncertainty. So what will it take it to bounce back? Toyin Abiodun, Strategic Adviser at Rwanda's Ministry joins CNBC Africa for more.
- Advertisement -