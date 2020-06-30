Africa’s equity capital markets activity has seen a downward trajectory over the last three years as major economies on the continent are faced with fiscal challenges due to growing debt levels and slow economic growth according to PwC. As we head into the second half of the year, Muktar Mohammed, Analyst at Assar Investments joins CNBC Africa for more….
COVID-19: How Nigeria’s capital markets performed in the first half of the year
Sanlam launches urgent job-preservation initiative in response to COVID-19
Sanlam Investments is responding to the COVID-19 pandemic through large-scale support of the recovery of South African companies, from small enterprises to...
Examining the impact of COVID-19 on Somalia’s healthcare sector
Somalia has recorded over 2900 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 90 deaths, and as the cases continue to rise, the health systems in the country are being rapidly confronted with increasing demand for patient care from COVID-19. Dr. Mahad Mohammed Hassan, Head of the National Humanitarian Coordination Center joins CNBC Africa for more.
Coronavirus – African Union Member States (54) reporting COVID-19 cases (393,305) deaths (9,879), and recoveries (186,807)
Download logoAfrican Union Member States (54) reporting COVID-19 cases (393,305) deaths (9,879), and recoveries (186,807) by region: Central (33,533 cases; 729 deaths; 16,472 recoveries): Burundi (170; 1; 125), Cameroon (12,592; 313; 10,100), CAR (3,613; 47; 773), Chad (866; 74; 781), Congo (1,245; 40; 473), DRC (6,939; 167; 1,050), Equatorial Guinea (2,001; 32; 515), Gabon (5,394; 42; 2,420), Sao Tome & Principe (713; 13; 235). Eastern (36,279; 1,059; 17,021): Comoros (293; 7; 175), Djibou
COVID-19: How Nigeria’s capital markets performed in the first half of the year
COVID-19: How Nigeria’s capital markets performed in the first half of the year
How Nigeria can reduce COVID-19 impact on farmers in the second half of 2020
As Nigeria takes further steps to ease restrictions on interstate travel as part of the national response to the COVID-19 pandemic, ensuring food security is key to minimize the impact of the pandemic on crop production. Emmanuel Ijewere, Chairman of Best Food Farms joins CNBC Africa to discuss how to ensure farmers get better output in the second half of the year despite the Covid-19 outbreak....
Assessing the security situation in Africa’s Sahel region
The G5 Sahel military alliance comprising of Burkina Faso, Chad, Mali, Mauritania and Niger are due to hold talks with French President Emmanuel Macron and Spain’s Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez today in the Mauritanian capital of Nouakchott. The summit is a follow-up to talks in the French city of Pau in January that gave a political reboot of war against the jihadists. Dennis Amachree, CEO of Zoomlens Security Solutions joins CNBC Africa for more.
COVID-19: How the pandemic is impacting Nigeria’s oil exploration prospects
As the first half of the year winds down, the COVID-19 pandemic has shaped global oil dynamics with the OPEC+ supply cuts helping to keep oil prices afloat. Alex Nachi Tarka, President of the Nigerian Association of Petroleum Explorationists joins CNBC Africa for more.
Sanlam launches urgent job-preservation initiative in response to COVID-19
Is Market Volatility Here For The Foreseeable Future?
Content provided by CompareForexBrokers Prior to understanding why market volatility might be here to stay for the foreseeable future,...
Tanzanian miner becomes overnight millionaire by selling rare gemstones for over $3 million
Tanzanian miner Saniniu Laizer has become a millionaire overnight by selling two Tanzanite gemstones — the largest ever found in the country...
Court sides with Eskom over dispute with Nersa
In a decision that surprised many, South African High Court favoured Eskom dispute with energy regulator Nersa today.
Vukile bucks the trend with strong results in a tough environment
At a time when many property companies are struggling Vukile has posted healthy performance. The group reported a continued strength in their Southern African portfolio and well diversified sources of funding. Vukile Property Fund CEO, Laurence Rapp joins CNBC Africa for more.
Examining the impact of COVID-19 on Somalia’s healthcare sector
