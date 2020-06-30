How Nigeria can reduce COVID-19 impact on farmers in the second half of 2020

As Nigeria takes further steps to ease restrictions on interstate travel as part of the national response to the COVID-19 pandemic, ensuring food security is key to minimize the impact of the pandemic on crop production. Emmanuel Ijewere, Chairman of Best Food Farms joins CNBC Africa to discuss how to ensure farmers get better output in the second half of the year despite the Covid-19 outbreak….

