How Nigeria can reduce COVID-19 impact on farmers in the second half of 2020

As Nigeria takes further steps to ease restrictions on interstate travel as part of the national response to the COVID-19 pandemic, ensuring food security is key to minimize the impact of the pandemic on crop production. Emmanuel Ijewere, Chairman of Best Food Farms joins CNBC Africa to discuss how to ensure farmers get better output in the second half of the year despite the Covid-19 outbreak….
In Times When Black Lives Finally Matter, Building Purpose-Driven Businesses is Key to Economic Empowerment
Earlier this month and following the death of George Floyd, SoftBank announced a $100m investment fund for minority-owned businesses. The Opportunity Fund will invest only in companies led by people of color, and is the first such fund to be created in response to growing protests, in the US and worldwide, against racism and lack of equal opportunities for black people.
Coronavirus – Malawi: COVID-19 Daily Information Update (29th June 2020)
New cases: 72 Total confirmed cases: 1224 Total active cases: 950 Total recovered: 260 Total number of tests conducted: 13917 Total deaths: 14Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health and Population, Republic of Malawi.Media filesDownload logo
COVID-19: How the pandemic is impacting Nigeria’s oil exploration prospects
As the first half of the year winds down, the COVID-19 pandemic has shaped global oil dynamics with the OPEC+ supply cuts helping to keep oil prices afloat. Alex Nachi Tarka, President of the Nigerian Association of Petroleum Explorationists joins CNBC Africa for more.
Carbon releases its 2019 financial results
Nigeria's leading digital financial services company, Carbon (https://getCarbon.co), has released it's 2019 financial statements audited by KPMG, detailing its product growth and $17.5mm in revenue. Download socument: https://bit.ly/3g74D6I Carbon began operations in 2012 and within the space of six years, it grew revenue steadily, reaching an all-time high of $17.5mm in full-year 2019.
Barloworld moves to slash salaries, cut jobs in response to COVID-19 shocks
Logistics and automotive group Barloworld has reported that it will be retrenching staff due to its cost saving and containment initiatives. Staff will be cut by 20 to 25 per cent as well as salary cuts amid a reduction in demand, volatile commodity prices and a disruption in supply chains. The group reported an interim revenue decrease of 12.2 per cent and operating profit decrease of 28 per cent. Barloworld CEO, Dominic Sewela joins CNBC Africa for more.
COVID-19: SA’s Q1 GDP decreases by 2%
South Africa’s GDP for the first quarter of 2020 decreased by 2 per cent. The two biggest negative contributors to growth in GDP for the first quarter were the mining and manufacturing industries. Isaah Mhlanga, Chief Economist at Alexander Forbes joins CNBC Africa for more.
How COVID-19 is impacting the runways of Africa
One of the industries reeling from the COVID-19 supply chain disruption and consumer demand is the fashion industry.
COVID-19: How the disruption in global supply chains is impacting FDI in developing countries
COVID-19 has not only been a health crisis but also an economic one. With supply chains distorted and massive capital flight experienced the economic effects for many African countries is massive, Richard Bolwijn, Head of Investment Research, Division on Investment & Enterprise United Nations Conference on Trade and Development, UNCTAD joins CNBC Africa for more.
Sanlam launches urgent job-preservation initiative in response to COVID-19
Sanlam Investments is responding to the COVID-19 pandemic through large-scale support of the recovery of South African companies, from small enterprises to...
Is Market Volatility Here For The Foreseeable Future?
Content provided by CompareForexBrokers Prior to understanding why market volatility might be here to stay for the foreseeable future,...
Assessing the security situation in Africa’s Sahel region
The G5 Sahel military alliance comprising of Burkina Faso, Chad, Mali, Mauritania and Niger are due to hold talks with French President Emmanuel Macron and Spain’s Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez today in the Mauritanian capital of Nouakchott. The summit is a follow-up to talks in the French city of Pau in January that gave a political reboot of war against the jihadists. Dennis Amachree, CEO of Zoomlens Security Solutions joins CNBC Africa for more.
Boxer Superstores opens its 300th store despite COVID-19 crisis
Boxer Superstores, a subsidiary of Pick n Pay have recently opened its 300th store amid the Covid-19 storm that has hurt many South African retailers. The group also plans on opening its Polokwane distribution centre by the end of this year and sees many more expansions in the horizon. Marek Masojada, Managing Director of Boxer Superstores joins CNBC Africa for more.
