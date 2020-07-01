The much debated Protection of Personal Information Act is being put to bed. President Cyril Ramaphosa announced on the 22nd of June that all operational provisions of POPIA will officially commence on 1 July 2020, except for two provisions, sections 110 and 114(4), which will only commence on 30 June 2021. Is it worth it for businesses not to comply and what are the security issues around it? Wale Arewa, CEO of Xperien and Leishen Pillay, Associate Director of Privacy and Technology at Deloitte join CNBC Africa to give insight.
APO
Coronavirus – Cameroon: Meeting for the 3rd operational phase of COVID-19 response in Cameroon
Big pre-evaluation meeting of the 3rd operational phase of our response plan against COVID-19, bringing together all of the MINSANTE managers up to the rank of Director, with the aim of planning for the coming weeks.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministère de la Santé Publique du Cameroun.Media filesDownload logo
APO
Coronavirus – Zambia: COVID-19 Daily Status Update (30th June 2020)
26 new confirmed cases; 2 deaths; 18 recoveries New cases reported from: 19 Lusaka, 7 Chirundu Death reported from: Lusaka (2 BIDs from UTH) Recoveries reported from: 12 Lusaka, 6 Western Tests in the last 24 hours: 227 (54,890 cumulative) Cumulative cases: 1594 Total recoveries: 1329 Total deaths: 24 Active cases: 241Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Zambia.Media filesDownload logo
As the new POPI Act takes effect, here’s what you need to know
SAA ready to cede control to private investors
Is the South African government prepared to let go of control of its ailing airline South African Airways in a bid to save it? "We are not obsessed with control," the deputy director general of the Department of Public Enterprises was quoted as saying. He added that the government was ready to cede management control to private investors. What does this mean for business - is it practical? Air News Editor, Heidi Gibson joins CNBC Africa for more.
UBA: Over-subscription expected at Nigeria T-bill auction
Traders say there’s a likelihood of oversubscription and further drop-in stop rates following today’s Treasury Bills Auction by Nigeria’s Debt Management Office. Bankole Odusanya, Head of Fixed Income Trading at UBA joins CNBC Africa to discuss the details....
Nigeria Manufacturing PMI sees steep rise to 53.9 points in June
After recording its lowest ever Manufacturing PMI at 43.3 points in May, FBN Quest's PMI recorded a steep rise to 53.9 points in the month of June. Chinwe Egwim, Economist at FBN Quest Merchant Bank joins CNBC Africa for more.
NSE upgrades data portal to improve access to the market
The Nigerian Stock Exchange has upgraded its Data Portal and says the revamped X-DataPortal will provide a more efficient, user-friendly experience. Jude Chiemeka, Head for Trading at the NSE joins CNBC Africa for more.
Brandcom
Sanlam launches urgent job-preservation initiative in response to COVID-19
Sanlam Investments is responding to the COVID-19 pandemic through large-scale support of the recovery of South African companies, from small enterprises to...
Brandcom
Is Market Volatility Here For The Foreseeable Future?
Content provided by CompareForexBrokers Prior to understanding why market volatility might be here to stay for the foreseeable future,...
Elon Musk’s Tesla becomes most valuable automaker in latest stock rally
After several years of losses, Tesla has delivered three straight profitable quarters since the third quarter of 2019 and surprised investors with solid first-quarter deliveries despite the virus outbreak.
WHO warns some nations still face ‘long, hard’ battle with COVID-19
Reuters -
GENEVA (Reuters) - Nations who fail to use all mechanisms available to combat the still-raging coronavirus will struggle to beat it, the...
A train bound for Africa’s future to emerge from the continent’s COVID-19 gloom.
On top of this, the fact that this was a contract won at one end of the continent by an entrepreneur from another end of continent also bodes well for the pan-African future of business.
As the new POPI Act takes effect, here’s what you need to know
