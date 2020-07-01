NSE upgrades data portal to improve access to the market

The Nigerian Stock Exchange has upgraded its Data Portal and says the revamped X-DataPortal will provide a more efficient, user-friendly experience. Jude Chiemeka, Head for Trading at the NSE joins CNBC Africa for more.
COVID-19: Trend Micro’s Siriniwasa on the cybersecurity implications of working remotely
As most organisations now turn to the digital space and adapt to remote working, cybersecurity security awareness is increasing. A study from Trend Micro found that 66 per cent of remote workers in Nigeria, Kenya and South Africa are more conscious of their organisation’s cybersecurity policies since the COVID-19 lockdowns began. Indi Siriniwasa, Vice President of Sub Saharan Africa at Trend Micro joins CNBC Africa for more.
SAA business rescue plan continues to see grey skies
Embattled state owned carrier South African Airways continues to see grey skies as its business rescue plans have been pushed back countless of times in the past six months, as well as recently being criticised by the courts for not making meaningful progress. Joining CNBC Africa for more on SAA’s business rescue is George Nel, Senior Business Rescue Practitioner at Corporate Business Rescue.
COVID-19: Anchor Capital’s outlook for SA companies
The current state of the global and local economy has seen many companies deferring dividend payments and initiating capital raising plans to ensure sustainability of its business. Joining CNBC Africa for more on these companies’ processes and a shareholders outlook is Stephán Engelbrecht, Fund Manager at Anchor Capital.
Where to invest after COVID-19
South Africa’s economy reported its third consecutive quarter economic decline of 2 per cent in GDP today. During level 4 lock-down the South Africa Reserve Bank cut the interest rate down to 3.75per cent, the lowest in years. While the cut in interest is good news for those in debt, it’s not such good news for those investing in their future. Is it the right time to move your investment around and what should you be looking into? Joining CNBC Africa for more is Busi Skenjana, Founder and CEO of Stokvel Academy & Richard Bray, Head of Strategy and Positioning at Amplify Investment Partners.
Nigeria moves planned electricity tariff hike to Q1’2021
Nigeria’s planned electricity tariff hike which was earlier scheduled for the first of July has been postponed until the first quarter of 2021. This decision was taken by the leadership of the National Assembly after a meeting with the regulators NERC, and representatives of electricity distributors. George Etomi, Director of the Eko Electricity Distribution Company joins me to discuss this story and more.
How COVID-19 is severely impacting demand for Africa’s soft commodities
The World Bank says both the demand and supply of side of the global commodities market has been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Independent Commodities Expert, Edward George joins CNBC Africa for a look at what to expect from the soft commodities markets in the second half of the year.
What to expect from Nigeria’s money markets in second half of 2020
It is the first day of July and this month’s activities at Nigeria’s fixed Income market will begin with a Treasury Bills auction as the Debt Management Office intends to rollover a total of 88.8 billion naira across the standard tenors. So what can we expect from the market in the second half of the year? Constance Onyia, Fixed Income Dealer at Access Bank joins CNBC Africa for more.
Sanlam launches urgent job-preservation initiative in response to COVID-19
Sanlam Investments is responding to the COVID-19 pandemic through large-scale support of the recovery of South African companies, from small enterprises to...
Is Market Volatility Here For The Foreseeable Future?
Content provided by CompareForexBrokers Prior to understanding why market volatility might be here to stay for the foreseeable future,...
A train bound for Africa’s future to emerge from the continent’s COVID-19 gloom.
On top of this, the fact that this was a contract won at one end of the continent by an entrepreneur from another end of continent also bodes well for the pan-African future of business.
UBA: Over-subscription expected at Nigeria T-bill auction
Traders say there’s a likelihood of oversubscription and further drop-in stop rates following today’s Treasury Bills Auction by Nigeria’s Debt Management Office. Bankole Odusanya, Head of Fixed Income Trading at UBA joins CNBC Africa to discuss the details....
Nigeria Manufacturing PMI sees steep rise to 53.9 points in June
After recording its lowest ever Manufacturing PMI at 43.3 points in May, FBN Quest's PMI recorded a steep rise to 53.9 points in the month of June. Chinwe Egwim, Economist at FBN Quest Merchant Bank joins CNBC Africa for more.
