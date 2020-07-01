SAA business rescue plan continues to see grey skies

Embattled state owned carrier South African Airways continues to see grey skies as its business rescue plans have been pushed back countless of times in the past six months, as well as recently being criticised by the courts for not making meaningful progress. Joining CNBC Africa for more on SAA’s business rescue is George Nel, Senior Business Rescue Practitioner at Corporate Business Rescue.
Related Content
Videos
COVID-19: Anchor Capital’s outlook for SA companies
The current state of the global and local economy has seen many companies deferring dividend payments and initiating capital raising plans to ensure sustainability of its business. Joining CNBC Africa for more on these companies’ processes and a shareholders outlook is Stephán Engelbrecht, Fund Manager at Anchor Capital.
Analyst Interviews
Where to invest after COVID-19
South Africa’s economy reported its third consecutive quarter economic decline of 2 per cent in GDP today. During level 4 lock-down the South Africa Reserve Bank cut the interest rate down to 3.75per cent, the lowest in years. While the cut in interest is good news for those in debt, it’s not such good news for those investing in their future. Is it the right time to move your investment around and what should you be looking into? Joining CNBC Africa for more is Busi Skenjana, Founder and CEO of Stokvel Academy & Richard Bray, Head of Strategy and Positioning at Amplify Investment Partners.
CEO Interviews
Court sides with Eskom over dispute with Nersa
In a decision that surprised many, South African High Court favoured Eskom dispute with energy regulator Nersa today.
CEO Interviews
Vukile bucks the trend with strong results in a tough environment
At a time when many property companies are struggling Vukile has posted healthy performance. The group reported a continued strength in their Southern African portfolio and well diversified sources of funding. Vukile Property Fund CEO, Laurence Rapp joins CNBC Africa for more.
Subscribe to our newsletter
Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox
More from CNBC Africa
Videos
SAA business rescue plan continues to see grey skies
Embattled state owned carrier South African Airways continues to see grey skies as its business rescue plans have been pushed back countless of times in the past six months, as well as recently being criticised by the courts for not making meaningful progress. Joining CNBC Africa for more on SAA’s business rescue is George Nel, Senior Business Rescue Practitioner at Corporate Business Rescue.
Videos
COVID-19: Anchor Capital’s outlook for SA companies
The current state of the global and local economy has seen many companies deferring dividend payments and initiating capital raising plans to ensure sustainability of its business. Joining CNBC Africa for more on these companies’ processes and a shareholders outlook is Stephán Engelbrecht, Fund Manager at Anchor Capital.
Coronavirus
#BusinessTomorrow: The role of DFIs in rebuilding African economies after COVID-19
What can be done to turn the negative economic tide exacerbated by Covid-19 and how important is the role played in this by Development Finance Institutions? CNBC Africa's Chris Bishop and the panel discuss how the economy can be rebuilt post-COVID-19 with the help of public and private money; plus, how the way can be cleared, with legislation and regulation, for a new, sustainable, investment in Africa....
International News
Facebook ad boycott gains steam as more brands jump ship: CNBC After Hours
CNBC -
CNBC.com's MacKenzie Sigalos brings you the day's top business news headlines. On today's show, CNBC.com's Megan Graham explains the latest developments as more and more big corporations pull advertising spending from Facebook as the platform struggl
Partner Content
Brandcom
Sanlam launches urgent job-preservation initiative in response to COVID-19
Sanlam Investments is responding to the COVID-19 pandemic through large-scale support of the recovery of South African companies, from small enterprises to...
Brandcom
Is Market Volatility Here For The Foreseeable Future?
Content provided by CompareForexBrokers Prior to understanding why market volatility might be here to stay for the foreseeable future,...
Trending Now
Videos
Nigeria moves planned electricity tariff hike to Q1’2021
Nigeria’s planned electricity tariff hike which was earlier scheduled for the first of July has been postponed until the first quarter of 2021. This decision was taken by the leadership of the National Assembly after a meeting with the regulators NERC, and representatives of electricity distributors. George Etomi, Director of the Eko Electricity Distribution Company joins me to discuss this story and more.
Videos
How COVID-19 is severely impacting demand for Africa’s soft commodities
The World Bank says both the demand and supply of side of the global commodities market has been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Independent Commodities Expert, Edward George joins CNBC Africa for a look at what to expect from the soft commodities markets in the second half of the year.
Videos
What to expect from Nigeria’s money markets in second half of 2020
It is the first day of July and this month’s activities at Nigeria’s fixed Income market will begin with a Treasury Bills auction as the Debt Management Office intends to rollover a total of 88.8 billion naira across the standard tenors. So what can we expect from the market in the second half of the year? Constance Onyia, Fixed Income Dealer at Access Bank joins CNBC Africa for more.
Videos
COVID-19: Trend Micro’s Siriniwasa on the cybersecurity implications of working remotely
As most organisations now turn to the digital space and adapt to remote working, cybersecurity security awareness is increasing. A study from Trend Micro found that 66 per cent of remote workers in Nigeria, Kenya and South Africa are more conscious of their organisation’s cybersecurity policies since the COVID-19 lockdowns began. Indi Siriniwasa, Vice President of Sub Saharan Africa at Trend Micro joins CNBC Africa for more.
- Advertisement -