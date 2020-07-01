UBA: Over-subscription expected at Nigeria T-bill auction

Download logoToday, the Ministry of Health confirms four (4) new COVID-19 cases from 2,059 samples tested. The cumulative confirmed cases of Ugandans is now 893. Sixteen (16) foreign truck drivers (11 Kenyans, 4 Tanzanians and 1 Congolese) tested positive for COVID-19 but were not allowed into the country. Of the 4 confirmed Ugandan cases; one (1) is a truck driver who arrived from Kenya via Malaba Point of Entry and 3 are contacts and alerts; two (2) from Kyotera and one (1) from Amuru dist