UBA: Over-subscription expected at Nigeria T-bill auction

Updated:
CNBC Africa
CNBC Africa

Traders say there’s a likelihood of oversubscription and further drop-in stop rates following today’s Treasury Bills Auction by Nigeria’s Debt Management Office. Bankole Odusanya, Head of Fixed Income Trading at UBA joins CNBC Africa to discuss the details….

